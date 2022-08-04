Elections to the Blount County Board of Commissioners concluded Thursday with a complete sweep of the board in favor of the Republicans. All 21 seats were available in the quadrennial elections to the local legislative body. The county’s lone Democratic commissioner, Jackie Hill, representing District 1, Seat A, lost her seat by 52 votes to Republican Jessica Hannah.
“I am extremely grateful for everyone who supported me,” Hannah, who currently works as area sales manager for Vienna Coffee, said in a phone conversation with The Daily Times. She noted that she looked forward to “learning and absorbing as much as (she) can,” during the upcoming term, and highlighted affordable housing as an issue she’d like to focus on while serving on the commission.
Incumbents fared well in general. Other than Hill, every commissioner standing for reelection retained their seat.
Hill’s was the closest match of the election.
Current County Commissioner Mike Akard, representing District 2, Seat A, won reelection with 793 votes to Democratic opponent Tracey Farr’s 477. Similarly, voters returned incumbents Nick Bright, Steve Mikels, Scott King, Mike Caylor, Jeff Jopling, Rick Carver, Tom Stinnett, Robbie Bennett and Staci Crisp-Lawhorn to their seats for another four years. Their opponents Phil Tiehen, Alice Wardrep, Nathan Farnham, Robert Hayne, Pete Girard, Jenny Jordan, Sheldon Sapoznik, Corrinne Dooley and John Ross Conley all lost their races by over 400 votes.
Four of the five open seats on the board were uncontested by Democrats. Republicans Misty Davis, John Giles, Dyran Bledsoe, David Wells will take up spots on the commission being vacated by Dodd Crowe, Brian Robbins, Jim Hammontree and Tom Hood.
Following primary fights in May, current commission chair Ron French and Commissioners Jared Anderson, Dawn Reagan and Linda Webb faced no opposition in the general election.
Though no Democrat won election, commission candidate Tiehen was philosophical about the prospect of loss in a conversation shortly before results were announced. “Win or lose, we gave the county a choice,” he said. He stressed that his preference was victory, but added that he felt it was important to have forced a fight — in terms of ideas and time — from Republicans.
