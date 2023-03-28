Actions taken the last several years have pushed Blount County into a new suburban era. Nearby Knoxville metro has continuously stretched the borders between its city and more-rural Blount County thin.
Large companies are investing in Blount, bringing over 1,000 new jobs. Investors are realizing the potential for apartments, condos, townhomes and mixed use buildings — like the two or three story ones with a new-age coffee shop on the bottom and loft above.
Space in Knoxville is narrowing while the cities of Alcoa and Maryville still have room to grow and have done so at healthy paces, according to leaders in the community.
People are sending large annexation requests to the cities in hopes of turning as-large-a-profit as possible on land their families farmed for decades. Units are on the rise, and until demand levels out, rental prices will stay high too.
Below is a stitch of former reporting from The Daily Times on various residential projects in construction or planned to construct.
AlcoaAlthough in different stages of building and planning, residential developments ranging from small-lot homes to large apartment buildings will bring about nearly 2,000 new places to live in Alcoa. That estimate doesn’t include future plans of residential development for the recently annexed 163 acres off Wildwood Road.
Vintage at Hunters Crossing opened last year and is a 192-unit apartment complex located off Middlesettlements Road across the street from Rural King, formerly Bungalow Elementary School.
Turner Homes has cleared land off Middlesettlements Road in Alcoa, across the street from Second Harvest Food Bank, to build a large-scale neighborhood with townhomes and several single, detached homes. Now a mudded, graded lot with various types of heavy equipment, developers scored approval from the Alcoa Planning Commission in November to start phase one of construction on the 141 unit subdivision named Clover Ridge.
All 138 townhome units will be built in two phases, the first consisting of 56. Three detached, single-family homes are also planned to front Linden Drive. Another part of the property is planned for a retail store, restaurant or office space.
Sticking to the original intent outlined in the 2007 master plan for Pellissippi Place, a Nashville-based developer purchased 13.3 acres at the junction of Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway for $3.3 million to build a large residential complex with retail stores and restaurants.
Although located in Alcoa, Maryville, Blount and Knox counties are all partnering.
Four apartment buildings with approximately 460 units and two 4,700 square feet commercial buildings are planned. Construction of the complex is anticipated to last for 14 months and conclude in 2024.
On the opposite side of the city, Topside Road has been a hub for new development.
A commercial and residential development on 22 acres off Topside Road in front of Beech Grove Baptist Church could potentially host over 200 units. The property is a little over 1 mile north of two large apartment complexes currently being built along Topside.
One, named Ardmore at Topside, is planned to have 282 apartments directly behind the Weigel’s just west of Pellissippi Parkway. The other, named Topside 333, is planned to have 226 apartments on the opposite side of Topside Road, cornered by McBath Road.
The two apartment complexes on Topside went vertical in 2022, and the city expects more commercial development to follow along the Topside corridor with the apartment complexes.
Springbrook Farm is another development node in the city of Alcoa.
Previous plans for small-lot development off Mills Street showed 119 detached houses with no townhomes, but new plans submitted to the city account for a total of 130 units — 94 houses and 36 townhomes.
A 300-unit apartment complex named “Vital at Springbrook Farm” broke ground across from the new Fairfield Inn & Suites between Alcoa Highway and Tesla Boulevard last March.
Residents will be within walking distance to bike trails, a distillery, restaurants and other shops. Next to the newly relocated Texas Roadhouse, two multi-level plazas with apartments, offices and retail stores will be built, as will three fast food restaurants.
Not far down the road, Blackhorse Pub & Brewery owners Jeff and Sherri Robinson are moving forward with their plans to develop space around their Alcoa location.
In the space attached to guest parking for the brewery, to the left of the building and lined by Davies Street and N. Hall Road, six town homes are designed. The Robinson’s also purchased property from the city on the other side of the brewery and have plans to develop it into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. It’s now used as a parking lot for employees.
MaryvillePlans extend from open patches in east to west Maryville but development hype is concentrated downtown. Maryville is overall more developed with less space for growth than the city of Alcoa — age and history play a part.
Located near Jett Road’s intersection with Russell Drive, a townhome subdivision is planned to be built on 12.7 acres inside of a 30.5 acre plot of land. One internal street will connect 98 units with sidewalks on either side.
Developers purchased a 28-acre property from Walmart last October for approximately $3 million. Although never developed into a supermarket, the vacant lot is already flat, has a couple of paved portions and is located directly off E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Maryville Planning Commission signed off on preliminary design plans in February for a 150-unit townhome neighborhood.
Another property near the Foothills Mall Drive extension was rumored to host relocated elderly residents of Broadway Towers. If those plans fall through, developers will likely proceed with designs for nearly 100 condo units off Dunlap Street.
Business investors have been interested in downtown Maryville for about a decade, but city manager Greg McClain said the last five years have been “on steroids.”
On the former Daily Times property, at 307 E. Harper Avenue, Massey Properties, LLC has plans to demolish the building and construct six-stories with 44 condos and a parking garage underneath. The condos have one, two and three bedroom options with 99 bedrooms total.
Purchased from the city of Maryville, developer James Tomiczek is working on transforming a sloped and former rarely used municipal parking lot into a condominium neighborhood. The property is beside of Vienna Coffee Company, off E. Church Avenue.
Five buildings will be built to resemble single-family homes each with four units inside. Ten units will be one-bedroom condos and the other 10 will have two bedrooms.
Another of Tomiczek’s properties is a patch of grass beside the painted butterfly wings, off of Broadway Avenue and in front of Broadway Towers. Plans are to build 10 residential units with five commercial spaces on the bottom, facing the street.
