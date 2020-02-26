Maryville Police Department’s SWAT team was deployed following a disturbance Monday evening at a house on Aster Place in Maryville where a man allegedly attacked a dog, threatened to slit his friend’s throat and told police he would burn down the house.
Christopher Douglas Dotson, 31, Brown School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 24, and he was charged with disorderly conduct, vandalism greater than $1,000, public intoxication, reckless endangerment (no weapon) and domestic violence with aggravated assault. He also was charged with a state parole violation and three counts of failure to appear.
The male friend reported the incident at 8:42 p.m. Feb. 24 and said the pair were drinking at his home, according to MPD’s incident report. The friend stated that his dog began to irritate Dotson and he then attempted to attack his friend’s dog with a large knife.
“When he retrieved his dog from under the bed and began to leave the residence, Christoper Dotson then threatened to ‘slit’ his throat,” according to the report.
The man left the dwelling and called 911 from a friend’s house. MPD officers responded to the disturbance call, and surrounded the home in an attempt to contact Dotson. Officers commanded Dotson step out of the residence.
“Dotson peeked out the back of the dwelling, and quickly retreated back inside, locking the door and turning off the lights,” according to the report.
At that point, Maryville Special Weapons and Tactics team was activated, according to the incident report. As negotiations were ongoing, Dotson broke out a front window with his hand and told “officers if they did not stop making announcements, he would burn the complex to the ground.”
Following the possible threat, police evacuated neighbors. Officers continued negotiations, but the suspect continued breaking windows.
As negotiations progressed, Dotson eventually surrendered, and he was placed in police custody. Dotson suffered minor injuries to his hands from smashing glass. Crews from American Medical Response crews gave him band aids to treat the minor cuts.
Officers noted Dotson smelled of alcohol, and he told officers he had drank heavily that evening, according to the report. Officers cleared the dwelling and found alcohol was poured all over the residence.
Dotson was being held at the Blount County jail without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. March 3 and 1:30 p.m. March 4.
