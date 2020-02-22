After receiving a letter bearing news of a new cell tower that may be built in the center of their residential neighborhood, some Townsend residents are less than thrilled.
Blount County Planning and Development Services announced to a handful of Townsend residents in a Feb. 10 letter that Verizon Wireless wants to build a 199 foot “monopole” cellular tower at 7927 Carnes Road.
The department is required by zoning regulation to send a letter to all residents living within 1,000 feet of the project.
Nothing has been finalized, however, and the matter is set for discussion at a March 5 Board of Zoning Appeals public hearing where residents will be given an opportunity to voice their opinions and get questions answered.
Pleas to Townsend leaders
The public hearing will not be the first time residents will have voiced their concerns about the cell tower plans, however.
Mike Polak, a Berry Williams Road resident, received his letter, made copies, and took them to the Feb. 18 Townsend Commission meeting.
“One hundred feet of that tower is going to be above the tree line,” Polak told commissioners. He also gave them sample images of a cell tower similar to the proposed Verizon monopole might look like. “It’s almost directly across from the visitor center, so it’s going to be an eyesore.”
Polak encouraged commissioners to voice opposition to the tower and said there are “other options for people” besides Verizon. He also wanted them to write either a letter or a resolution to Blount’s Planning Commission before March 5.
He offered to hand-deliver the letter if they did so.
Though the commission did not commit in officials to voicing opposition, Commissioner Michael Talley said the city had been involved in cell tower discussion in the past.
Tally told the commission he wanted speak to planning officials and reiterate concerns similar to those the city has voiced in the past.
History of concern
In 2009, Wireless Properties wanted to build a similar tower off Fox Hollow Road. Despite outcry from citizens and concern from officials, the plan was ultimately approved, though significant changes were implemented.
Chief among these were requirements to disguise the device to fit in with its setting.
Outcry attracted not only Blount County Commission regulations for cell towers in 2012, it also prompted a letter from U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and former U.S. Rep. John Duncan.
“The issue of cell towers will be coming up more often as cell service expands into rural areas,” Alexander and Duncan noted in the letter to the BZA. “We doubt that most East Tennesseans are looking forward to seeing a huge cell tower between themselves and their views of the Smokies.”
However, they also encouraged commissioners to be open to change, especially if companies were able to camouflage the devices.
County regulations passed in 2012 concur, stating towers “shall... use materials, colors, textures, screening and landscaping that will blend them into the natural setting.”
A ‘scar’
Blount County Development Services Director Thomas Lloyd emphasized in a phone interview the decision and discussion over the cell tower is entirely up to the BZA, but also said the details will mater.
“There’s a balance between the technical side of things, you know, how tall does it need to be to actually work, versus the setting side of things,” Lloyd said.
He added Development Services employs an outside consultant for telecom projects and that person will present his findings to the BZA.
Meanwhile, area residents plan to make an appearance at the March 5 meeting. Around 10 of them met Friday to discuss their approach to the matter, according to a man who did not want his name used but described himself as a newer resident in the area.
He felt the tower would not only injure the skyline, but property values as well.
“It’s a detriment to the community from a visual standpoint and it’s an economic hit,” he said. “It’s really putting a scar on the heart of Townsend.”
