A Maryville couple’s suit claims they have been treated unfairly by the Board of Zoning Appeals over the placement and height of a fence in one of the city’s historic districts.
According to a petition filed Dec. 16 in the Blount County Chancery Court, Jonathan and Elizabeth Coffield are suing the Maryville BZA because a request to deviate from regulations was denied in October.
The suit showed the Coffields asserted zoning ordinances preventing them from making improvements to their property’s fence constituted “selective prosecution,” and was “arbitrary and capricious in application.”
Minutes from the Oct. 17 meeting in which the Coffields requested the variance show that a fence taller than the allowed 3-foot fence was already under construction.
During the meeting, minutes show Jonathan Coffield explained he was not aware of fence regulations when city planning staff contacted him and told him the project was a zoning violation — or that there even was a Historic Zoning Commission approval process for fencing in his area — the Oak Park Historic District.
Senior Planner Kelly Duggan told the board Coffield “chose to finish installation of the fence even after informed of the procedures that were available to him to possibly have the fence approved,” according to the minutes.
Court filings and minutes notes show Coffield was building the fence to provide safety and privacy, prevent potential harm and also to provide a safe boundary for family, guests and dogs.
A lower fence, the filing argues, might not keep out unwanted parties or effectively keep the family’s Labradors on the property.
Not the ‘fence police’
The filing said they claimed no less than 30 other fences in the area did not “technically meet the restrictions as they relate to height, material and positioning.” However, the Coffields argued they were not implying their fence should be allowed because other fences in the district were also out of compliance.
The filing cites an email composed by Melanie E. Davis, Maryville’s attorney, addressing these concerns.
“(T)he City of Maryville does not go around looking for violations as the fence police,” she wrote. “We only become aware of violations if someone complains to us.”
The situation started when development services received a complaint, according to BZA notes, though Coffield said during the Oct. 17 meeting he had not received any negative comments regarding aesthetics from his neighbors. He has owned the property since 2015.
Coffield noted there were other potential violations in the area, according to the minutes. Board member Gary Best told Coffield his realtor should have informed him his home was in a historic district and there were certain requirements for things like fences.
Duggan cited five separate reasons why Coffield’s request to build a higher fence out of regulation may have been justified, but noted each reason was not justification enough to allow the variance.
Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to deny Coffield the use of a 6-foot fence, and it did not approve its location within 20 feet of his home’s front wall.
Best noted that only when the current fence is removed, the property will be in compliance once again.
Filings stated the Coffields allege whoever complained about the fence in the first place “had a vendetta” against them and/or the city of Maryville and “only complained because they were denied their personal improvement application.”
Furthermore, the Coffields allege zoning ordinances applied to their situation are “arbitrary and capricious,” especially if the city is not involved in policing any zoning restrictions.
In addition to other demands made in the filing, the Coffields are requesting the BZA pay any legal fees incurred.
Other costs to the couple may ultimately be involved as well. Maryville zoning codes show that residential violation fines are set at $500.
The filing deployed a variety of arguments defending the Coffield’s stance and again quoted from an email written by Davis in which she said, “If your clients want to put up whatever fence they think is appropriate, never mind anyone else, they need to move to an unrestricted, unregulated property.”
