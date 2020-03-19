CALHOUN — As supplies of certain household items dwindle in the area, one East Tennessee industry is trying to meet the need.
Since the coronavirus pandemic first surfaced in the United States, many stores have struggled to keep items like hand soap, bread and toilet paper on the shelves. As the demand for those items soar, Resolute Forest Products in Calhoun is working to keep one of them available to consumers.
According to Debbie Johnston, the director of U.S. public affairs for Resolute, what the industry can do is limited, but they are working on what they can.
“We are doing all that we can at Calhoun to run at full capacity and provide our customers with as much of the product as they need,” she said.
Johnston noted that the company is currently producing as much as it is able to, but there may be options to speed the process up a bit by eliminating slowdowns.
“We’re looking at opportunities to streamline the manufacturing process so that we may be able to produce quicker,” she said. “We’re already running at full capacity.”
She noted that the changes would be mechanical alterations that might speed up the process.
“We’re trying to avoid lost time for making changes to machines,” she said.
In 2015, Resolute announced plans to expand its paper production into pulp and tissue products, including toilet paper.
It invested $270 million to create a new, state-of-the-art facility to manufacture premium bath tissue for the growing private label market.
In 2017, the facility was completed and it was explained that the move was necessitated by the shift away from newsprint, which was becoming less profitable and newspapers eliminated pages.
