To deliver presents on Christmas Eve night, a northern visitor received an approved safe travel checklist from Blount County leaders.
County Commissioners passed a resolution during their December meeting to allow the special guest passage from the North Pole to houses throughout the county.
Wrapped around the long courthouse table, some commissioners were dressed in long, red velvet hats with a little white ball on the end to celebrate the coming holiday. Only one commissioner, Jim Hammontree, voted down the resolution.
His red tick on the voting board was met with smiles, laughter and several shouted accusations of, “Mr. Grinch.”
The resolution merrily read aloud by Commissioner Jeff Jopling stated McGhee Tyson Airport runways have been extended and transportation agencies have worked to create a safe landing pad in Blount County.
Although old, the inspection of Santa’s sleigh revealed it was in “remarkable condition.” By recommendation of proper diet and exercise, eight tiny reindeer also received a “clean bill of health” from Blount County veterinarians.
County physicians also examined the “portly old gentleman from the North Pole,” and found that he was in good health.
In addition, the resolution states that Blount County Sheriff’s deputies will be protecting travel on Christmas Eve.
Given all the above, the board resolved that the visitor from up north, “be extended all the rights, courtesies and privileges to travel throughout this county to deliver gifts, good will, charity, happiness, and a jolly ho-ho-ho to all Blount Countians.”
Before letting out into an eruption of familiar chatter, holiday wishes and a rustle of outerwear, the resolution was declared to be active between 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 6 a.m. Dec. 25.
The Blount County Legislative Body wishes “all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
