The Blount County Commission late Thursday voted to send a resolution designed to regulate rapid development in Blount County to the Planning Commission.
Commissioners voted 19-1 to forward “A Resolution by Blount County Commission to Better Manage Residential Growth and Preserve Our County’s Beauty and Well Being” to the planning commissioners for review. Commissioner Tom Stinnett was the lone vote against the resolution.
The resolution calls for the Planning Commission to form an ad hoc committee to “review, modify and make changes to the current zoning regulations.” It comes after weeks of public outcry regarding plans for two major subdivisions, as well as continued opposition to the Pellissippi Parkway Extension project.
“I don’t blame people for wanting to live here, but your job as elected representatives is to represent the people that live here now,” said Jay Clark, a Blount County resident and president of Citizens Against Pellissippi Parkway Extension Jay Clark.
Cat Griffith-Benson, whose family owns and operates Blue Goose Vineyards along Old Niles Ferry Road, pushed commissioners to vote in favor of the resolution due to the environmental impacts continued growth will have on the county.
“We are the face of the national park, yet our community is developing with little regard to our biodiverse Appalachian watersheds and landscapes,” Griffith-Benson said. “It’s time to stop short-changing long-term build for short-term gains. In the end, Mother Nature always collects.”
The outrage over the expanding development was palpable during the meeting. The public comment portion of the meeting came to a head when a passionate Blount County resident addressed the commission and was called down by Commission Chairman Ron French when she asked everyone in attendance to stand up if they were at the meeting to protest development.
“I’m here to remind you that you work for us,” Christina Chism told commissioners. “You don’t work for the out-of-town developers, you don’t work for the Blount Partnership, you don’t work for the Blount County school board, you don’t work for the Blount Chamber of Commerce! You were elected to represent the will of the people and so far the people have spoken out in regards to the overdevelopment in Blount County!”
The statement Blount County residents made on Thursday echoed the sentiments of Commissioner Steve Mikels, who sponsored the resolution.
Two weeks ago, just days before the resolution was first presented to the commission’s Agenda Committee, Mikels said rapid development has been a “growing concern” for him, and that he hoped the resolution would provide some sort of solution.
“{span}I feel like we just need to slow down,” Mikels said. “I think we need to stop and pause for a minute to see if this is the direction Blount County residents want to go in.”{/span}
If recent county government meetings are anything to go by, the answer to that question would be a resounding no.
The resolution will now move to the Planning Commission, which is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
