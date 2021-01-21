County commissioners Thursday did not act on a resolution to adopt convenience voting centers and halve the number of Blount County precincts after County Attorney Craig Garrett said the move would be outside the commission’s authority.
The power to set or restrict polling locations, Garrett wrote, lies with county election commissions.
“The language of the Resolution can be a little misleading and may suggest to members of the Commission and the public that it is the County Commission that is adopting the ... voting centers and ... that is outside of their authority and obligations,” Garrett’s memo to Commission Chairman Ron French stated.
Tennessee state law, T.C.A. § 2-3-101, leaves the authority to designate or change voting locations with election commissions — meaning the Blount County Commission never had the authority to even vote on the proposal, which officials estimate would save $80,000 per election.
Commissioner Rick Carver, who proposed the original resolution, said he requested its removal after speaking with Election Commission Chairman Larry Garner.
That’s one of the reasons that they wanted it pulled ... was to give an opportunity for the community to talk with the election committee on their beliefs of how it needs to happen or not happen and what their concerns are,” Carver said.
Commissioners for 45 minutes discussed pulling the resolution.
{p class=”p1”}Many wanted to make sure that the community had a space to voice their concerns, which they feared wouldn’t be possible if the resolution was pulled.
{p class=”p2”}”I received considerable comments from people concerning this issue, so we need to have a venue where those ideas are passed on to the election commission because they were extremely unfavorable,” Commissioner Jackie Hill said.
{p class=”p1”}Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf said there would be an informational Zoom session in which people could submit their questions.
Convenience voting centers give voters the ability to cast their ballots at any voting location, not just the one assigned to them according to their addresses. The enactment of the centers, however, could cut the number of voting centers in Blount from 31 to 10-15.
Knopf said the convenience voting centers would help residents who commute out of county for work. The move also would benefit Blount Countians who moved to a different county address.
To adopt the centers, a county election commission must give supermajority approval, then election commissioners submit a project plan to the Tennessee Coordinator of Elections, Garrett wrote. If the state approves the plan, the local election commission could begin implementing it.
“Once it is approved on all levels, the election commission develops a comprehensive plan,” Knopf emailed on Thursday, Jan. 21. “It generally takes a year to put vote centers in place.”
The Blount County Election Commission’s decision to take the matter to the County Commission, despite it not being necessary, came from wanting the local legislative body’s approval before making the switch, she said.
Knopf said the election commission is “simply asking for the county commission to buy in to the concept.”
“In order for the General assembly to pass this for us, they want to know that our county commission supports this method,” she wrote. “There is nothing in the statute that requires it but we certainly would never want to do something like this without their support.”
The Blount County Election Commission earlier this week released a map of 15 potential convenience voting center locations. State law requires one center per 10,000 registered voters. Blount County has just short of 100,000 people registered to vote, making at least 10 voting centers mandatory.
Four Tennessee counties: Rutherford, Williamson, Wilson and Monroe use convenience centers rather than address-specific precincts.
Rutherford County was the first to utilize the convenience centers in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Rutherford County Election Commission data shows a 14.4% increase in 2018 Election Day voters over the November 2016 election.
Data from the other counties, which enacted the centers in 2020, is trickier to use as justification for or against the success of convenience voting, as Tennesseans utilized early voting instead of casting ballots on Election Day, in recordbreaking numbers in 2020.
Many local leaders have spoken out against adopting the centers in Blount County.
The municipalities of Louisville, Rockford and Townsend recently passed resolutions opposing the move and encouraging the County Commission not to approve the plan.
“I know many of our election officials and they’re good people,” Townsend Commissioner Don Stallions said during his city’s meeting. “However, there seems to be no plan for this.”
While a convenience center vote didn’t happen at Thursday’s meeting, Knopf said the resolution will be back on the County Commission’s agenda “at a later date.”
