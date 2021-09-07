Two resolutions that have garnered significant public interest were added to the agenda for this month’s Blount County Board of Commissioners meeting.
During Tuesday’s commission workshop, commissioners voted to forward to the full county commission a resolution regarding employer-mandated vaccines and a resolution aimed at regulating the rapid development in Blount County.
Commissioners voted 17-1 to forward a resolution that would “urge legislators to pass a state law protecting the rights of the workforce.” The resolution was first introduced at the August county commission meeting by Commissioner Mike Akard.
“OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) changed the way they protect workers earlier this year. They removed the requirement for employers to report adverse side effects from COVID-19 vaccines,” Akard said at the Aug. 19 meeting. “Prior to 2021, if an employer required one of its employees to do something, like take a vaccine, and there was an adverse result from that, the employer was responsible for filing a report to OSHA of an on-the-job injury. That would hold the employers to some degree of responsibility for what they mandated. This resolution simply is asking for our state legislators to pass a law that requires employers to adhere to the OSHA standard that existed prior to this year. It’s nothing more and nothing less.”
The resolution was voted down at last month’s meeting as many commissioners opposed adding the resolution to the agenda at the last minute.
“I’m a little surprised to be getting a resolution that I’m being called to vote on without doing the necessary research,” County Commissioner Jackie Hill said at the time. “So, I don’t support resolutions coming in at the last minute to be voted on at this meeting when I’ve not had a chance to do my own individual exploration and investigation.”
Hill was the lone commissioner to vote against the resolution on Tuesday night. It now will be added to the Board of County Commissioners agenda to be voted on at the Sept. 16 meeting.
While that resolution passed without comment during Tuesday’s workshop, commissioners battled for several minutes over the specifics of a resolution designed to manage the continued development of Blount County.
Following public outcry over two planned subdivisions at last month’s Planning Commission meeting, County Commissioners Steve Mikels, Nick Bright, Jeff Jopling and Brad Bowers introduced a resolution that would enact a four-home moratorium on future developments in Blount County.
Akard introduced an amendment to the resolution that eliminated the moratorium, and introduced a timeline for the planning commission to form the ad hoc committee.
The amended resolution calls for the ad hoc committee to be formed within 30 days and “review, modify and make changes to the current zoning regulations and recommend these modifications and changes to the county attorney for his or her review and submit it back to the commission within 90 days.”
All 18 commissioners present at the workshop voted in favor of the amended resolution.
It will be forwarded to the full county commission to be voted on at the Sept. 16 meeting.
