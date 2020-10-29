Despite respiratory therapists fighting for months on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, few people know who they are or what they do.
Respiratory Care Week, from Oct. 25-31, aims to change that, officials said.
“The respiratory therapists are a group of folks who work directly with COVID — every day of the week, every hour of the day — and they get very little recognition,” said Terry Beckmann, director of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at Blount Memorial Hospital. “You hear about the physicians. You hear about the RNs, but you just don’t hear a lot about the respiratory therapists.”
Beckmann, who’s been at Blount Memorial since 1983, said it’s important to acknowledge the hard work that respiratory therapists are encountering with COVID-19.
The pandemic has amplified the risks that respiratory therapists encounter by being in such close proximity to patients.
“They’re right at the head of the patient, and they’re probably at the highest risk because they spend many hours in the units with the patients, along with the physicians and nurses,” he said.
Additionally, therapists have had to alter their practices as more information about COVID-19 surfaced.
“Earlier in March, there was a lot of work in an effort to try and get patients on ventilators as soon as possible ... because of the aerosol spread and the risk of infection,” Beckmann said. “That’s all kind of changed as we become more aware of the mortality rates on ventilators.”
Beckmann said now the effort is to try to keep people off ventilators as long as possible, mostly because those patients are required to be intubated — a process that runs the risk of introducing respiratory droplets into the air. This can be dangerous with a virus as contagious and aggressive as COVID-19, Beckmann said.
Rather than choosing to intubate patients, BMH respiratory therapists now are trying to use more high-flow oxygen and lung-expansion therapies, he said.
In May, the hospital began using intubation tents created by Dr. Daniela Apostoaei, a BMH anesthesiologist.
The tents are made of copper frames that surround the patient’s head. A plastic hood fits over the frame and has sleeve openings for providers’ arms and a flap at the bottom that allows for the insertion of equipment.
“The hood of the tent has two slits for a physician’s forearms, and a flap for medical gear and for the intubation assistant’s hands,” Apostoaei said. “The physician performs the intubation under the clear plastic hood, forearms through the slits, while maintaining visual contact from the top.”
After intubation is completed, the plastic hood is removed and discarded, and a new one is created and put on the copper frame, which is cleaned and disinfected.
The frames were built and donated by Maryville business ICC International. The plastic hoods that drape over the frame are made by employees as part of a labor pool assignment.
“Our administration has been very good in supporting us and letting us have what we need to support these patients,” Beckmann said. “They’ve been very good at looking at every source available to keep our staff safe.”
The hospital’s efforts to protect its respiratory therapists from the airborne viruses that come from intubation is a nod at the important work they do, Beckmann said.
“(Respiratory therapists) are truly one of the essential warriors that work on the health care team, especially with this disease,” Beckmann said. “Respiratory Care Week is a big week. This year, I think it’s even more important because it’s tough. It’s not an easy job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.