The Maryville restaurant set to replace former downtown dining mainstay Sullivan’s scored a beer permit this week, and its leaders said they may open in October.
Lori Klonaris’ Bella — a Tuscan-themed, grill-type restaurant — was announced shortly after former Sullivan’s owner Charles Irvine said he was shuttering the place for good.
Though she’s received an on-premise permit for beer sales, she said in a recent interview that renovation work inside the building, including an elevator, will take a little longer than originally expected, which was August.
“We’re doing more renovations than we anticipated,” Klonaris said. “Some electrical and infrastructure things needed repair. It wasn’t just cosmetic.”
When Sullivan’s suddenly closed June 5, many of its employees were caught unawares: Management didn’t inform them ahead of time and left them without jobs as the popular dining spot closed.
Klonaris then said she’d rehire Sullivan’s employees at Bella.
This week she said she had a meeting with the staff.
“We took names and they’re all interested in coming back,” she said, speaking in an interview just after the beer permit was approved during a July 6 City Council meeting.
Some didn’t want to travel to Knoxville for an interim job opportunity, she said, but about five people chose to work with her there; she’s president of event venue firm Spaces in the City in Knoxville.
Klonaris said the Maryville space also will maintain its event-oriented atmosphere: The top level will be available for big groups and she’s adding an elevator to help those who struggle with stairs.
“That’s really important to me, that we’re accommodating,” Klonaris. “We were grandfathered in: We didn’t have to do that, but I felt a moral responsibility.”
Through Knoxville-based Damon Falconnier — CEO at Falconnier Design Company — Bella owners are requesting exterior modifications to the building as well, according to designs submitted to the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board.
Those designs propose removing awnings, replacing the existing signage, adding a railing and cladding some of the exterior with stone.
Downtown Design Review Board members will meet July 12 to discuss these changes.
The building was constructed sometime between 1925 and 1930, according to property assessment and historical records and used to be a JCPenny; that’s the building’s “common name,” according to city planners.
Historically, it’s known as the J.T. Trotter building.
“I think it’s going to be a great addition to downtown Maryville,” Klonaris said. “It’s going to be a unique menu. It’s going to be very approachable price-wise, but still give you a broader experience than I think Maryville has right now.”
Sullivan’s occupied the building since 2003 and was a much-beloved dining spot. Many residents on social media have expressed eagerness to see what the space will be next.
