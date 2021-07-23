As July winds down, Blount County is seeing an alarming rise in cases of COVID-19, officials say. On Wednesday, July 21, the county recorded 24 new cases, more than in any single day since early May.
The jump in cases also has resulted in an increase in COVID hospitalizations.
"We, at Blount Memorial, have seen an increase in our coronavirus hospitalizations over the past week," Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said, "and we are seeing more individuals present to our drive-up testing location at East Tennessee Medical Group."
As of July 21, nine people were hospitalized at Blount Memorial with COVID-19. That's the most COVID patients the hospital has had at a single time in more than two months, and nearly double the number of patients than the week before.
Blount County is not the only area seeing a rise in new cases and hospitalizations. In fact, COVID-19 is making a resurgence across the state.
In a media briefing on Friday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey revealed the state has seen a 200% increase in cases since July 1.
"The average per day over the last seven days is about 700 or over 700 new cases a day," Piercey said. "That's about where we were in early May."
Experts believe the rise in cases may likely be attributed to the highly infectious delta variant.
"It is here in Tennessee and it is widespread," Piercey said. "We do believe that the delta variant is the predominant variant in Tennessee now. While we don't have exact numbers on how many of all of the samples in Tennessee have the delta variant, we do know that it is a high percentage."
Piercey added that the delta variant is much more transmissible than other variants, though it's so far not been proven to be more deadly. Still, Piercey cautions the best way to protect against the virus amid this rise in cases is to get vaccinated.
"The vaccine is the number one way to protect yourself against the delta variant, or any of the variants, and the vaccine is still highly affective against the delta variant," she said.
Naramore echoed that sentiment, saying most cases of COVID-19 are being identified in unvaccinated patients.
"In looking at hospitalization rates and increasing positive cases, overall, we’re seeing that most individuals are unvaccinated," Naramore explained. "Our state has a low vaccination rate in comparison to many other states, and when that is coupled with the presence of COVID-19 variants, we may unfortunately continue to see increases in new cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations."
While some fully vaccinated individuals have been infected with COVID-19 by so-called "breakthrough" infections, Piercey explained that 97% of all hospitalizations in Tennessee are unvaccinated patients.
Medical experts across the state, including Naramore, are urging Tennessee residents to get vaccinated.
"I’ve said it all along, and I will say it again: Vaccination is key to stopping the spread of this pandemic," Naramore said. "It not only protects you from serious illness and death, but it really does help to stop the spread of the virus all around us."
Vaccines are available at a number of locations in Blount County.
The Blount County Health Department offers vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Vaccines also are available at several local health clinics and pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS and Kroger. To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov.
