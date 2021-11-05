Retired Air Force Col. Carmella Lawson is planning to discuss the vital role that women play in the military at Blount County's Veteran's Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Lawson will serve as guest speaker for the program.
Lawson was born and raised in East Tennessee, graduated from Heritage High School and the University of Tennessee, and then embarked on a 25-year career in the Air Force.
"I attended the University of Tennessee on an Air Force scholarship," Lawson told The Daily Times on a phone call. "After I graduated, I went in to active duty in 1990 and trained down at Williams Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona."
From there, Lawson spent years as a pilot, stationed at bases across the globe.
"I flew planes for most of my career. I flew several different kinds of planes, cargo jets, refueling jets, C-21 leer jets. Some of those they don't even make anymore," Lawson said with a laugh.
Throughout her extensive military career, Lawson worked several jobs, including time with the Contingency Response Wing, which helps bring in necessary supplies to places that don't have proper preparation for military movements.
"I worked in the Contingency Response Wing where we would come in and try to bring supplies and equipment to places that didn't have a base or a runway," Lawson explained. "It was a lot of hurricane relief missions and things like that. It was important because you were bringing help to people who really needed it."
After a stint at the Tanker Airlift Control Center at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Lawson wrapped up her military career, retiring as a colonel in 2014.
After more than two decades in the service, Lawson said the thing she loved most about her high-flying career was the many people she met along the way.
"I loved the people. All of the different professionals that I got to meet," Lawson said. "The flying was fun and the places were great, but it was all of the different people and the caliber of people that I got to work with that really made it special. That's why I think I stayed for 25 years."
Now Lawson works as the JROTC instructor at William Blount High School, something that she's dreamed of doing her entire life.
"I love it. It's similar to my time in the Air Force because, again, I just love the people — the kids, the cadets, all of the teachers at William Blount," Lawson said. "It's great. It's what I always knew I wanted to do when I retired. It can be trying somedays but it's so rewarding."
For her role as guest speaker at the 2021 Veteran's Day Ceremony, Lawson is planning to address the crucial role of women in the military, drawing from her own experience as a groundbreaking pilot.
"You know I was the first female to gradate from UT and complete Air Force pilot training? When I first came into the military there were still things I couldn't do," Lawson said. "Fortunately they've lifted a lot of the restrictions on what women can and can't do, but it's still something we need to talk about. So I'm going to speak about my experience and all of the great women who came before me, all of the giants whose shoulders we stand on."
Lawson said Thursday's ceremony is a chance for the community to show its appreciation for local veterans and honor the sacrifices they've made for the country.
"This country would not be where it is today if it wasn't for veterans. I personally know some World War II veterans and they are disappearing every day. So to have a chance to honor them and talk to people who fought on Iwo Jima, who remember Pearl Harbor — it's incredible," Lawson said. "It really makes you appreciate America. And there's just no way we could possibly thank the veterans enough. We want to keep America the great nation that it is and we can't do that without the military."
The Blount County Veteran's Day Program will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Rio Revolution Church in Maryville.
