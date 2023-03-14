The Rev. Charles D. Bailey has seen and experienced a lot in his 76 years of life. Now, the retired pastor has written a book filled with laughter, a few tears and lessons he’s learned along the way, all with the goal of glorifying God, who, he said in the introduction, “gave me the good times and grace for the bad.”
The book, “Funny or Not, Here I Come,” contains 531 pages filled with Bailey’s memories of his youngest days on up through 2020, when he retired from the ministry on his doctor’s orders due to ill health and the risks associated with COVID-19. The book came about because Bailey needed something to do to fill his time.
“My doctor said, ‘You don’t want COVID,’ so we were just staying in, not even going to church,” Bailey recalled. “I told my wife one day, ‘I’m going to write a book.’ I started going to my study every day and recalling things from my childhood. I was loving that. If anybody else gets any enjoyment from that at all, that will be the icing on the cake, because I sure did.”
The book was originally handwritten. “I don’t type well, so I mostly wrote it out on legal pads and took it to my sister-in-law to type,” he said. “She’d learned to decipher my terrible writing actually back in the ‘70s while I was working on my master’s degree, so she was the logical choice.”
Looking back
The book is written in a conversational style filled with satire and Bailey’s tongue-in-cheek recollections of his years growing up in Blount County with his parents and two brothers, adventures he had with family and friends, and observations on school, church and homelife. He writes of his marriage to his first wife, Jane, the births of their sons, Lee and Jackson, and his early career in teaching and coaching. He touches on tragedy, as well: Jane’s death after only seven years of marriage.
“The time of my wife’s death was the hardest thing to write,” Bailey said. “That was difficult, but it was such a turning point in my life, too. I couldn’t tell the story without that being in there.” His faith in God sustained him and the two young sons, meeting their needs throughout the painful time.
Bailey also writes of his marriage to JoAnn, his second wife, about six months after Jane’s passing. He talked with Jane’s mother before asking JoAnn to marry him, and she said, “I know she will be good to those two boys, and I couldn’t help but love her.” Bailey felt the call to go into the ministry at the same time, and said, “JoAnn took on a ready-made family and a preacher. That was pretty unique and special.”
A number of subjects are included, such as his thoughts on snakes, dogs, pet peeves, surgeries, ‘60s music, the churches he pastored, and more — all with humor. “There’s a section of the book that are wild thoughts,” he said. “Then I got to thinking about the old Westerns that I used to love to watch. I go back now and watch and I see the men all out in the floor fighting and the women all standing with their hand over their mouth against the wall.” He laughed, adding, “So many of those things that I took as the way things were supposed to be back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, but now it’s pretty comical, I think.”
Sermons and poems
The last section of the book includes about 50 poems Bailey wrote, five sermons and tributes to many of the people in his life who have lifted him up over the years. Some of the poems are lighthearted, but others were written after the deaths of people who meant so much to him. “When I was asked to do a funeral, I’d wind it up with a poem in their honor,” he said.
Bailey said writing the book was therapy for him.
“I’ve struggled with depression through the years, and sitting with nowhere to go and not anything to do, it was a tremendous release and relief to go back to the ‘good old days,’ let my mind wander to a bunch of silly things,” he said. “The title of the book is ‘Funny or Not,’ so some of it obviously is not funny.
“The Bible says, ‘Laughter doeth good like a medicine,’ so I’m hoping that there’s something in there that will bring other people some laughter and joy, too. In a way, I’m hoping it will be a little bit of a ministry. There’s such a wide variety of things in that book. I sure hope one of them will click with a lot of people, and they will get some laughter or a lesson or something that will be helpful.”
Bailey has book sales/signings scheduled. The first was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Oak View Community Club in Walland; the second is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Laurel Bank Baptist Church in Friendsville; and the third from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Greenback Corner Market and Deli in Greenback. Books are $30. They are also available on Amazon.com.
