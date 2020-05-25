A long line of decorated cars drove past Tony Mills’ house Saturday morning with many honking their horns, and passengers yelling encouraging words for his retirement.
Tony Mills’ wife, Jackie, and their son, Alex Mills, came up with the idea to host a drive-by retirement celebration because they couldn’t host a traditional party because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackie Mills noticed people hosting drive-by birthday parties and decided to host the family’s own event.
“So we thought why not for a retirement?” she said.
“With the virus, we weren’t able to give him a proper retirement,” Alex Mills added. “So we did this as a tribute.”
Mills retired this year after a more than three-decade-long teaching career. Most recently he taught history at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
“We couldn’t have a retirement party, so we did the next best thing,” Jackie Mills said.
Even with a short parade, two Maryville Police officers on motorcycles cleared the roadway for the route that went from Rio 180 Church on Montvale Road to just down the street.
At the parade’s end, Tony Mills watched the decorated cars filled with former students and colleagues. He enjoyed his parade while relaxing under the shade of an umbrella with his wife fanning him with a large leaf.
“That was unbelievable,” Tony Mills said shortly after the last car passed. “I saw people I haven’t seen in 10 years or more.”
