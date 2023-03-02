The Blount County Public Library will bring back late fees on overdue items this summer.
The new policy takes effect July 1. From then on, library users who borrow materials and don’t return them on or before the due dates will be fined 25 cents per day.
Library fees of $5 or more will lead to an account suspension. The suspension is lifted after "the materials are returned and/or the amount owed is paid," the new policy states.
The library stopped assessing late fees in March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. BCPL's board of trustees voted unanimously in favor of the new fee assessment policy during a February meeting.
The current checkout length for books, audiobooks and CDs is 21 days. Patrons can keep DVDs and magazines for 7 days.
BCPL Director Manny Leite commented that the new fine system is meant to encourage patrons to return items on time. The 25 cent fine is “very nominal,” Leite explained in an interview.
Unlike past fine policies in place at the library, the new model would assess a 25 cent fine for any material returned late. Before COVID, fees for late DVDs were assessed at a rate of $2 per day, Leite said.
He commented that the return to fees isn’t meant to be punitive, and the move isn’t meant as a revenue driver. It follows discussions with library staff about the ways circulation of materials has changed in the years since the pandemic — and the suspension of late fees — began.
K.C. Williams, the previous BCPL director, suggested during a June 2020 board of trustees meeting that the library could transition into a fine-free model, commenting that it could increase access to items.
According to former reporting from The Daily Times, Williams also noted at the time that unreturned items cost the library between $18,000 and $20,000 annually.
In the years since fees have been suspended, library staff say they’ve found that returns can delayed by over a day or a week. “What’s happening is patrons know they don’t have to bring them back and they can keep them for a year, and that just recently happened,” Leite said in a January board meeting.
“Books are kind of being held hostage, because they know there are no fines to it,” he continued.
At the same time, he noted, “We’ve had patrons that want fines back, because it keeps them accountable.”
Library board member Dawn Reagan, who also serves on the Blount County Board of Commissioners, said during discussion that she was concerned about circumstances beyond library users’ control leading to fines.
Reagan used the example of a coworker who’d been in a car accident in another state as an example. The coworker had had library books in her car, which was still in a different state, and the lack of fees had been a relief to her.
Leite said that in such circumstances, fees could easily be waived. “Absolutely, we wouldn’t want to charge fines to a person with a car in another state, and the books are intact, and they’re in good standing already,” he said.
In many cases, however, he said, "These books, they're on hold forever, and you can't get them back."
Patron Services Manager Cynthia Spitler agreed that delayed returns are an issue. She said in an interview that since the library stopped collecting fees, it’s been difficult to get some patrons to bring back the items they’ve checked out.
With no consequence for turning in a book after the due date, waiting periods for popular items, especially, can get lengthy.
Library use has climbed significantly since summer 2020, she noted, with "huge increases" to the number of cards issued and the rate at which materials have been checked out.
Currently, once an item is marked as overdue, library staff will send the borrower reminders to return the item, if they've given any contact information. Those aren’t always effective, Spitler commented.
Even after multiple reminders are issued, she said, a late item might stay on a library user’s account for six months or more. “Then we have a system in place that kind of advances that material into a different category,” Spitter said. At that point, she noted, patrons typically return the overdue items.
Spitler remembered that when fines were levied before the pandemic, certain books tended to be returned later than others. “It used to be more like study books — those prep type items would be held longer, just because somebody’s using that material,” Spitler said.
“I think incrementally, we have slowly been returning to pre-COVID, but I think it’s good too, that it has been a slow return,” she said.
Spitler told The Daily Times that staff have also been talking about holding an amnesty day for fines, during which people who've been assessed fees can get their outstanding balance cleared.
She and Leite were both enthusiastic about the prospect of holding amnesty days. Those events could help provide library users with the same benefits of the fine-free model, she noted.
