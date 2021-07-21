Revised data shows a large drop in the number of unemployed claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending July 10.
The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development originally reported 9,375 initial claims. According to the revised data, the true number of claims for that week is 6,744 — a 28% drop from the original report.
The revised numbers still mark a slight increase from the week before, when 6,497 new unemployment claims were reported. This comes as Tennessee moves away from all federal pandemic unemployment programs.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to build steam in the United States.
Blount County had 113 initial claims and 595 continued claims for the week ending July 10.
