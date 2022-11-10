Forty-two veterans of the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 buried at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Maryville were memorialized Nov. 5 during the ceremonial unveiling of a 6-foot obelisk bearing their names at the cemetery. More than 200 people attended the event, including several descendants of the veterans listed on the monument. Federal Judge Mark Norris, of Memphis, served as emcee.
The event, sponsored by the Stephen Holston Chapter, Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution, is part of the American 250th SAR Committee’s work to promote the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and the establishment of the United States to be celebrated in 2026. New Providence Cemetery, with 27 Revolutionary War veterans, has the largest concentration of such veterans buried in one location in the state of Tennessee.
‘Emotional atmosphere’
“Saturday was a great day for remembrance of 42 Patriots of the American Revolution and the War of 1812 at New Providence Cemetery, who just happen to also be some of the founders of the city of Maryville and New Providence Presbyterian Church,” said Lee Johnson, past president and current Graves and Landmarks Committee chairman of the Stephen Holston Chapter TNSAR as well as one of the primary researchers who identified the veterans. “The monument unveiling ceremony certainly set the emotional atmosphere for the week leading up to Veterans Day.”
Flags lined the downtown Maryville cemetery as a large contingent of color guardsmen with the Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution provided an even more historical atmosphere, Johnson said, adding, “Some of the most moving moments were Federal Judge Norris presenting his longtime friend Sen. Lamar Alexander with the Sons of the American Revolution’s Gold Good Citizenship medal, witnessing Sen. Alexander leading the Pledge of Allegiance, listening to one of the Patriot descendants, Duncan Crawford, tell the history of his ancestor, town and church while standing only feet from his Patriot ancestor’s final resting place.”
Crawford, a local attorney and avid historian, is descended from John Duncan, his third-great-grandfather. John Duncan is one of the 27 Revolutionary War veterans whose name appears on the monument.
Joel Davenport, vice president of the Stephen Holston SAR and chairman of the Tennessee SAR Graves and Landmarks Committee, provided some information on John James Toole, another of the Revolutionary War veterans recognized during the ceremony.
“He joined the 3rd PA Regimental Line and was with Washington in Valley Forge in the winter of 1777, then served until 1781 under Col. Thomas Craig,” Davenport said. “He received a land grant for his service in 1787 and settled just 12 miles west of Knoxville, today known as ‘Toole’s Bend.’ When this Patriot died on March 13, 1791, he gave his life trying to rescue a friend who could not swim. Truly a life of service.”
One of the youngest attendees at the event, 8-year-old Campbell Everett, is the 10th-great-grandson of John Toole. Davenport said, “For me, that’s what it’s all about.”
Gold Good Citizenship Medal
Sen. Lamar Alexander was surprised with the Gold Good Citizenship Medal during the ceremony, which, according to the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution, is awarded for “outstanding and unusual patriotic achievement and service of national importance to persons of prominence on a national level in the areas of government (including military service), religion, education, business and other professions, and other fields of endeavor.”
Davenport explained that Norris, who was the state SAR president in 2020, nominated Alexander for the medal, the highest award that the national society bestows on any non-member.
“While we had Lamar at our ceremony and the judge was here to do so, we were able to present him with this gold medal,” he said. “Sen. Alexander was not expecting this at all. In fact, only myself and a handful of people involved in the event were even aware it was possibly going to happen.
“The SAR Gold Medal for Good Citizenship has a very limited, but notable, list of past recipients, including Barry Goldwater, Norman Schwarzkopf, Orin Hatch and Gen. George Patton, just to name a few,” Davenport said. “This made the day a much more significant event than was even planned.”
Davenport emphasized the importance of continuing to remember those who have served this country.
“It has been said that the ancient Romans believed that every man had two deaths in this life. The first was when they took their last breath; the second when the last person says their name,” he said. “This past Saturday we said the names of 42 Patriot Veterans who gave us a Constitutional Republic, an independent Supreme Court, the Bill of Rights and a nation of free men. It was a splendid tribute to kick off a week where Veterans Day should be a focus.”
