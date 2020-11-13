Maryville College students now have access to a new, state-of-the-art business center, thanks to a gift a longtime supporter of the college.
The Richard Leatherwood Business Center is located on the second floor of Thaw Hall, a building that was constructed in 1922 and also houses the college’s Division of Social Sciences, Lamar Memorial Library, Academic Support Center and classrooms.
The new business center includes equipment with the same software and technology services that they will use in the workplace: 14 high-end computers with large multimedia (webcam and sound bar) monitors and a wireless projection system with a large television that allows multiple users, including both faculty and students, to virtually collaborate in the lab. In addition to the technology upgrades, the space was fully renovated, with new furniture, lighting and carpet.
“Quantitative skills are critical for managers functioning effectively in the workplace,” said Jenifer Greene, professor of management and faculty chair at Maryville College. “The Richard Leatherwood Business Center provides a space for students to engage in project work and class assignments with the proper hardware and software at their fingertips ... We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift.”
The business center was funded through a bequest from Richard Leatherwood, who was a member of the Maryville College Board of Directors from 1988 until 1999. Also through the bequest, the Richard L. Leatherwood Endowed Scholarship was established after Leatherwood’s passing in 2017 and is awarded annually to a Maryville College business major with financial need.
Leatherwood, who grew up in Blount County, graduated from Maryville High School, the University of Tennessee and Rutgers University, and he earned a Ph.D. from Georgia Institute of Technology. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was an officer in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
Early in his management career, he worked for American Freight in Kansas City, Mo., as well as Texas Gas Transmission in Owensboro, Ky., and Housto. Much of his work career was spent with CSX Transportation in Richmond, Va., and Baltimore. In addition to Maryville College, he served on the Board of Directors of several organizations.
While not an alumnus of Maryville College himself, Leatherwood has many family connections to MC: his grandparents met when his grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Rasey, came from Michigan to attend Maryville College in 1911, and several family members are MC alumni, including his mother, Frances Feezell Leatherwood, Class of 1937; mother-in-law, Grace Wallace Anthony ’31; sister-in-law, Sue Anthony Dawson ’69; brother-in-law, Joe Dawson ’69; and nephew, David Dawson ’01 (spouse Jennifer Ferren Dawson ’02). Several relatives also attended Maryville College’s Preparatory Department in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“Richard would have been proud to know that he had helped provide a special place for business students to gather and work,” said his wife, Mary Ann Leatherwood, after a recent visit to campus to tour the business center. “He had a keen regard for hard work and felt that a strong work ethic was an admirable character trait ... Richard considered it a privilege to be able to show his appreciation to the college for the quality education and sound guidance it has afforded several of his extended family members.”
Since it opened this year, the business center has been utilized by many students and faculty members.
“While the pandemic has complicated use of the space this fall for regular class meetings, the Richard Leatherwood Business Center has met unexpected needs,” said Sharon May, chair of the Division of Social Sciences and associate professor of economics at Maryville College. “We have been able to offer it for students who need a quiet space to work outside of their residence hall rooms, for students who need access to a working computer while theirs is being repaired, and to support online comprehensive exams. We also anticipate using it for advising during the upcoming registration period as we assist first-year students in designing their spring schedules. This gift has made a difficult time a little bit easier to manage.”
