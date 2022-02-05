Ronnie Richardson held the cork board full of memories and carefully read each one, sometimes using his finger to scan across the words.
Meanwhile, a portrait of Marion Richardson, Ronnie’s father and the founder of Richy Kreme, hung in the background, and current owner Dustin Cochran stood nearby, explaining the gift he had just presenting Ronnie with: a board full of typed-up memories of Richy Kreme, solicited from locals via social media.
The moment signified the past, present and future of Richy Kreme, Maryville’s beloved donut shop, and happened around 1 p.m. Saturday as the store celebrated the one-year anniversary of its reopening.
The anniversary event, which took place at Richy Kreme, 2601 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, lasted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and included vendors like REO Cheesewagon, Fred’s Roast Coffee and Tickled Orange Photo Booth.
“We really try to invest in the community and then we really wanted to do this as a community event,” Cochran told The Daily Times. “The big thing today was just (to) celebrate, give people a free donut and come out and have a good time.”
Myrtle’s Bakehouse, Cochran’s cookie brand, also manned a booth, and a line of customers hungry for donuts stretched through the door of the donut shop. Cochran’s team gave complimentary items to every 25th customer, and their plan was to make 500 dozen donuts; they were close to that mark around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We just did our 275th transaction (for Richy Kreme),” Cochran said then. “We’ve had a lot of people today, more people than we had when we opened last year, which is amazing. It’s great.”
Perhaps the most important part of the celebration, though, was when Cochran presented the cork board of typed-up memories to Richardson, who said his parents worked hard to own Richy Kreme and he “can’t believe” it’s still here.
The memories relayed stories of playing baseball nearby, parents bringing home surprise donuts and one of Richy Kreme’s first delivery drivers in 1948.
“It’s special,” Richardson said. “I love history, so anything that has to do with Richy Kreme history is special to me.”
Jason Timmons, Cochran’s business partner at Richy Kreme, also has experience with such history. What first caught his attention at the shop was when customers would come in and tell personal stories about Richy Kreme.
“People that are my dad’s age coming in and saying, ‘I’ve been eating your donuts since I was 3 or 4-years-old and I’ve got all these great, warm memories of coming to Richy Kreme,’” Timmons said.
“We had one guy come in and say, ‘I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Richy Kreme because my dad proposed to my mom in Richy Kreme some 40-odd years ago.’ That’s just cool.”
Cochran’s mission in running Richy Kreme has just as much been to aid the community as to make the business profitable. Since reopening the shop, he’s done work with local schools and other neighborhood functions.
“We feel like we’ve done a lot,” Cochran said. “We’ve done several fundraisers. We’ve done stuff for Eagleton for a ball team, William Blount, we’re doing something with them. We’re doing something for Seymour next week.”
With Saturday’s event, though, Cochran wanted to give back to that same community in another way, thanking it for believing in his vision of Maryville’s historic donut shop.
“When we opened this back up, we knew Richy Kreme had been here, it was a legacy business,” Cochran said. “We thought that it could use a little love because some things had changed over the years. We switched back to the original recipe.”
“When we opened this place, we had two full-time team members, a part-time (employee) and a manager and some family who helped us get off the ground,” he added, “and today we have 18 employees here working; they’re part of our team and they’re all making it great.
“We couldn’t do that if we didn’t have the community here.”
