A family visited Richy Kreme recently because the parent, who recalled playing little league sports nearby, wanted to show the children how the Maryville staple makes its signature donuts.
It’s that type of community spirit that drives Richy Kreme owner Dustin Cochran, and he’s planning an event to show his appreciation.
Richy Kreme, 2601 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, will host a celebration Feb. 5 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the shop’s reopening, Cochran told The Daily Times.
The event will feature vendors selling items like coffee, Myrtle’s Bakehouse cookies, a brand Cochran also owns, and potentially even flowers. Local food truck REO Cheesewagon, which offers gourmet grilled cheeses and has a good relationship with Richy Kreme, according to Cochran, is also expected to be there.
Along with the opportunity to peruse local vendors, attendees will also receive a free donut, Cochran said.
“Even if it’s something as small as one donut, we really want to give people a reason to come out, grab one,” Cochran said. “If you want to come out and get a donut, you don’t have to buy anything, you can take it and leave. If you want to come get a couple dozen (donuts), we’ll give you a free donut while you’re there as well.
“If you just show up and say, ‘Hey, I want a donut,’ we’ll give you one.”
Richy Kreme is a Blount County landmark; the shop first opened in 1948. Cochran bought the business in December 2020 after its previous owners put it up for sale, and it was closed for roughly a month before he reopened it.
A former culinary director at the University of Tennessee, Cochran quickly got to work in giving new life to the storied shop while staying true to its original branding and recipes. Along with founding Myrtle’s Bakehouse, he also started selling his products at spots including the Knoxville Farmers Market, expanding Richy Kreme’s reach beyond Maryville.
Cochran told the newspaper last July that his future plans include a Richy Kreme expansion in Pigeon Forge; it would feature a 27-foot airstream trailer where patrons could customize their own donut holes. Myrtle’s Bakehouse cookies are also set to be sold at the warehouse-turned-food hall Kern’s Bakery in Knoxville when it opens.
Before all that, though, Richy Kreme diehards will have the chance Feb. 5 to honor the progress the shop’s new ownership has already made.
Events like the upcoming anniversary celebration are important to Cochran, who wants to use Rochy Kreme to also help other businesses. Mainly, though, the event’s purpose is to thank the local community for giving Cochran and his version of Richy Kreme a chance.
“We’ve really appreciated everybody in the community the last year,” Cochran said. “(Everyone) really came together when we put it out there that we reverted back to the old recipe.”
