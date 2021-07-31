ReUnite Ministries will host "Ride for ReUnite” on Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at Cade’s Cove Jeep in Townsend at 11 a.m. and ending at Revolution Church in Maryville around 1 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit ReUnite, a residential counseling and education center dedicated to restoring mothers and reuniting them with children they have lost to court-ordered foster or kinship care.
Admission is $25 and food, music and other prizes will be available. For more information or to register, go to www.reuniteministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.