The Blount County Public Library was unusually loud on Saturday as kids blew into noisemakers, counted down from ten and as the countdown ended, balloons and confetti were tossed from the ceiling to ring in the new year a few days early.
The library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville, was hosting a “Family Noon Year’s Eve Celebration,” where staff members pretended noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, was the start of 2020.
“If you don’t want to stay up until midnight, and like your parties finished in time for lunch, then we’ve got the event for you,” the Blount County Public said on its Facebook page promoting the event. “Just move all your calendars forward, lie to your children about how time works and come to our third annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration!”
Chelsea Tarwater, Blount County Public Library youth services specialist, organized the event. She borrowed the idea from other libraries also drawing inspiration from her childhood experiences celebrating New Year’s Eve.
“My parents changed the clocks and showed us the fireworks shows (they recorded) from last year,” she said.
The library started the event at 10:30 a.m., and in the 90 minutes that the kids waited for the balloon and confetti “ball drop,” they played with Legos, rolled plastic balls down a maze made of PVC pipe cut in half, and created party hats from construction paper.
Holden Phillips, 7, tried his hand at many of those activities; however, his mother Ashley Phillips brought him to the Blount County Public Library so they could read about trains, which are his favorite.
The Phillips family lives in west Knoxville, and Holden has read all the locomotive selections the Knox County Public Library system has to offer. So Ashley Phillips started looking for other libraries that have different train books, and Blount County’s library looked promising.
“It’s not too far of a drive and (the library) looked spectacular,” Ashley Phillips said. “I could just tell it was an immaculate library.”
The Phillips were not disappointed when they made it to Maryville and they found plenty of new train books — along with a few non-locomotive selections — to read together.
“It’s the largest children’s section we’ve ever seen,” Ashley Phillips said.
Ashley Phillips also took note of the “Family Noon Year’s Eve Celebration,” when looking for libraries outside of Knox County, and the event is why they drove down on Saturday. However, it was a little difficult to read train books with her son during the celebration when other fun activities were occurring.
With kids ranging in age from toddler to preteens, approximately 70 attendees rang in the early new year.
Andrew and Angelica Lund brought their 10-month-old daughter Lilly to the celebration.
Angelica Lund has been bringing the infant to the library’s weekly Wednesday story time ever since Lilly was 4 months old.
“(Lilly) loves the library,” Angelica Lund said. “The library is her favorite place in the world.”
“She loves books,” Andrew Lund added. “Well, she loves being read to.”
Since their daughter was born, they no longer stay up late, Andrew noted, adding if Lilly falls asleep at 7 p.m. they are in bed by 8. So the library’s noon celebration was how they observed the decade ending.
Whitney Stinnett and her 2-year-old daughter Mary Alice also rang in the new year three days ahead of schedule.
The toddler didn’t have much interest in anything but balloons, Mary Alice stared at the bag holding them from the ceiling an hour before the drop. The 2-year-old even managed to snag a red balloon that dropped from the bag early.
“She loves balloons,” Whitney Stinnett said of her daughter.
Stinnett also planned on using the library’s event as her family’s only way they are observing the end of 2019.
“We definitely won’t be up till midnight,” she said. “So this is it for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.