The city of Maryville’s project to enhance streets and walkability downtown is in the final stages.
Accessible curb ramps, new sidewalks and pedestrian walkways at intersections are expected to be complete by June 10, a release from the city of Maryville on June 8 states. Afterward, contractors will start milling downtown streets to prepare for resurfacing.
Milling is a process that churns old asphalt on the tops of roads into a grinded material that can be transported by trucks and recycled into new asphalt. During this process, seven streets downtown will experience lane closures: Cusick Street, McCammon Avenue, North Court Street, Patton Alley, New Street, Tennessee Street and East Street.
Those seven streets along with East Harper Avenue, Parham Street and the Church Street Connector will be resurfaced, according to a release from the city in April.
Signage and barrels will mark lane closures, and milling is expected to be finished by June 22.
To not interfere with Summer on Broadway June 24 and 25, streets will be temporarily stripped between the end of milling and beginning of repaving, scheduled to start June 27.
By July 1, paving is expected to be finished.
Downtown businesses will be accessible during all phases of construction.
Originally, repaving was going to include bike lanes that tied into the Greenway Trail System. City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Daily Times June 9 that bike lanes are on hold for a couple more years until the Maryville to Townsend Greenway is under construction.
In addition to repaving downtown streets and increasing accessibility of sidewalks, the city of Maryville is almost finished with two bridge repairs near downtown. The wooden East Harper Avenue Bridge near the intersection with Wright Road and the Church Street bridge under East Broadway Avenue are expected to be finished this summer.
City Council approved $294,866 in April for the bridge repairs that former Daily Times reporting stated should have been complete by the end of May.
Stoltenberg said the Harper Avenue bridge is on hold until contractors receive pressure-treated, large timber beams needed for repair.
The beams have been ordered, Stoltenberg said, but won’t arrive for a couple more weeks. Contractors told him they expect the project to be complete by July 20.
Stoltenberg said the city is trying to get the bridge opened as quickly as possible to alleviate traffic constraints from the closure. Additionally, city administration and officials discussed using the current repairs as a band-aid and replacing the wooden bridge with a more sustainable material.
Getting the bridge open as soon as possible will maximize return on the city’s short-term investment, Stoltenberg added.
The Church Street bridge repair is minor, he said. Workers could be finished by the end of next week, which will potentially close the bridge during the entire week. Depending on safety, it may open throughout the week after workers are finished for the day.
Once all projects are finished, Stoltenberg said the repairs will enhance downtown, and he hopes the public recognizes the effort put into improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.