Upcoming road construction work will impact traffic on Northshore Drive (State Route 332) in Knox County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
To allow for resurfacing operations, the road will have nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning Aug. 16, TDOT said in a press release. There will be no closures on Sunday evenings.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month. The schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, and motorists are urged to use extreme caution because workers will be present.
