After nearly two months of work on the Bote Mountain Tunnel, Cades Cove opened open a day early Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials have confirmed.
The road was originally scheduled to open March 1 but crews moved on from, major project operations Friday, giving drivers and hikers an early chance to tour the Cove for the first time since the beginning of January.
Though the road is open and tunnel construction is finished, visitors will still have to deal with lane closures. According to a GSMNP statement, intermittent single-lane closures will be required for road paving between March 1 and June 15. Park officials said drivers should expect weekday delays until then, but paving at the tunnel won’t happen during weekends and holidays.
“Cades Cove is one of the most popular destinations in the park and we are pleased that visitors will have the chance to enjoy it this weekend,” GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a press release. “We appreciate the special efforts of the contractor to complete the job safely and ahead of schedule.”
Repairs on the tunnel cost $950,000 and included work on the concrete liner and sealing of several cracks. The 121-foot long structure over Laurel Creek Road was built in 1948 and hasn’t been updated since then.
The work, contracted through a company from North Carolina, has fixed drainage issues in the tunnel after years of build up were threatening structural integrity.
Bote Mountain tunnel is not the last Cades Cove access project the park has planned for 2020, online proposals show.
An effort to replace five timber and steel bridges on Forge Creek Road is already underway, according to Federal Highway Administration project filings. It may start as early as fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.