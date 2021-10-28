Officers arrested a Friendsville woman on Tuesday after someone reported she was unconscious in her car with two children inside of it on the side of a road, a report from Alcoa Police Department states.
Courtney Nicole Muse, 25, Ratledge Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment and driving under the influence.
According to the report, Muse’s car was on the side of Alcoa Highway near North Wright Road. Officers got the two children out of the car and reported that Muse was slouched over in the driver’s seat with the engine running.
First responders shot two separate doses of an unnamed substance into Muse’s nose and massaged her sternum for a few minutes, the report states. Afterward, she was able to sit up and answer questions.
She told officers that she didn’t know where she was or that her kids were with her. She said she thought she hadn’t picked them up yet, the report states.
It adds that she also told officers she snorted a small line and didn’t know what the substance was. She believed it was heroin.
Officers allegedly found a rolled $10 bill with residue in the car’s cup holder.
Muse was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for evaluation and for officers to collect a sample of blood.
She is being held on a $30,000 bond pending a court hearing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4.
The Tennessee Department of Children Services was notified about the incident, and the children were picked up by their grandmother.
