The Tennessee Department of Transportation will continue to work on Cusick Road near the Arconic Inc. entrance until the middle of September.
Alcoa officials said in a press release that TDOT informed the city that roadwork on Cusick will continue Sept. 8 and could last until Sept. 18.
There will be lane closures because of striping and channelization resulting in short-term lane closures between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Motorists are asked to take care and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations if they're going through this area.
