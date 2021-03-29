Roane County attorney Jason Ralph Hines received a public censure Monday, March 29, from the Supreme Court of Tennessee and was ordered to pay the costs of the disciplinary action to the Board of Professional Responsibility.
Hines, who was retained in a post-divorce action, engaged in inappropriate text communications with his client, which potentially impaired his professional judgment and that of his client; failed to deposit client funds into his client trust account; provided inappropriate financial assistance to his client; and failed to promptly refund advance payment of unearned fees, the Board of Professional Responsibility said in a news release.
Hines executed a conditional guilty plea admitting his conduct violated Rules of Professional Conduct 1.7(a) (conflict of interest); 1.15 (a) (safekeeping property); 1.8(3) (conflict of interest: prohibited transactions); and 1.16(d) (declining or terminating representation).
A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.
