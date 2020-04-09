The new Robert C. Jackson Drive extension opened Tuesday after nearly two years of construction, the city of Maryville announced in a statement.
The extension connects Morganton Road to U.S. Highway 321 and will serve an area that has seen residential growth over the past few years, reducing some strain on other roads.
The only road remaining closed for the project is Big Springs Road from Bridgeway Drive to the new extension. This section requires a bridge replacement scheduled to be completed by spring of 2021, the statement said.
“Without the burden of traffic during construction, the new road construction has a great finish quality,” Director of Engineering and Public Works Brian Boone said. “Greenway-style sidewalks connect a two-mile pedestrian and bike-friendly loop that families have been enjoying over the last several days. This was a much-needed route and we are excited to have this project open to traffic.”
The new stretch of Robert C. Jackson has a 40 mph speed limit.
For more information, residents can call the department of engineering and public works 865-273-3500.
