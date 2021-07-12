A section of Robert C. Jackson Drive will close Sunday, July 18, while crews install a pedestrian bridge over the road, according to a city of Maryville announcement Monday.
The road will close between DENSO Manufacturing Plants 1 and 2 beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, July 18.
It will remain closed for about eight to 10 hours.
DENSO employees still will have access to parking lots, however. According to the announcement, they can gain access to everything south of plants 1 and 2 by entering Robert C. Jackson Drive from U.S. Highway 321.
Anyone who needs access to everything north of plants 1 and 2 should enter Robert C. Jackson Drive from Middlesettlements Road, the city said.
For more information, visit the city’s website at maryvillegov.com or call 865-273-3302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.