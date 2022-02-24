The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot to death by a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday, Feb. 22, as 28-year-old Robert Lee Pilkey.
On the afternoon of Feb. 22, a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call reporting a suspicious person walking in the area of Wildwood Road.
Because Pilkey reportedly matched the description of the suspicious person, the deputy approached him. Pilkey's encounter with law enforcement ended when the deputy shot at him. He was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TBI alleges that Pilkey had a knife in his possession at the time of the shooting.
Before his death, Pilkey had faced charges including domestic assault, resisting arrest and theft. According to previous reporting from The Daily Times, Pilkey was once arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault, following an incident during which he reportedly threatened a woman and her dying mother with a knife and expressed an intent to charge police and force them to shoot him.
Pilkey had also previously been arrested for failing to return to jail after a furlough, at one point impersonating one of his brothers to police before being taken back into custody.
Investigations of the shooting, both from TBI and BCSO, are ongoing.
BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told The Daily Times that the deputy who shot Pilkey has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the case continues, per departmental policy. The deputy's name has not been released publicly.
O’Briant could not give an exact estimate for expected completion of BCSO’s internal investigation into the shooting, saying that she had “no idea” when it would conclude, as “every case is different.”
Information gleaned from TBI’s investigation will ultimately be delivered to the office of Blount County's District Attorney General Mike Flynn.
