Blount County Schools has suspended Rockford Elementary Principal Chad Tipton for 10 days without pay for sending employees an email inviting them to sign a petition for school board candidate Joe Lindsey.
BCS Director Rob Britt cited three policy violations in his May 16 written notice that he planned to bring charges of “unprofessional conduct” against the principal.
Tipton accepted responsibility and waived his right to a hearing before the Blount County Board of Education.
A May 19 letter of reprimand placed in Tipton’s personnel file also tells him in the future to “refrain from all political activities while in your official capacity as principal at Rockford Elementary School.”
The email Tipton sent from his BCS account to Rockford Elementary employees at 12:32 p.m. Feb. 16 under the subject “Joe Lindsey for School Board” tells those who would like to sign Lindsey’s petition to stop by “Mrs. Flynn’s room” before 2:45.
The policies Assistant Director David Murrell cites in a May 16 investigation report forbid distributing political literature through the school; using the email system for political activities; and using school contacts and privileges to promote partisan politics. He does not mention the BCS internet policy, which also prohibits using the system for partisan political purposes.
The Blount County Board of Education races were nonpartisan before this year, when the state gave local political parties the option to make them partisan. Incumbent board member Diane Bain lost by 24 votes to Lindsey in the May 3 Republican primary, 378-402.
Discussing Tipton’s suspension during a phone interview Friday, May 20, Lindsey said, “I don’t agree with it.”
Bain called what happened “a very sad and disturbing situation.”
As for the suspension, she said, “I trust the judgment of the Central Office in what they think is appropriate.”
‘Little Hatch Act’
Bain notified the Blount County Election Commission of the incident, and Elections Administrator Susan Knopf sent her the section of state law known as the “Little Hatch Act,” which bars public employees from using their “official position, authority or influence to interfere with an election or nomination for office.”
Knopf said it is not under the scope of her office to determine whether a violation has occurred. “We referred Ms. Bain to the DA’s office for investigation,” she told The Daily Times.
“We are aware of the situation,” Blount County District Attorney General Mike Flynn said in a phone interview Friday, May 20. “Until there is a complete investigation we cannot make a comment.”
According to the Tennessee Code Annotated a violation of the Little Hatch Act would be a Class C misdemeanor.
Tipton response
Murrell’s investigation report to Britt, dated May 16, said they met with Tipton on May 10 to discuss the allegation, and Tipton said he didn’t know the email violated board policy.
Tipton’s written response says in part, “On Feb. 15th, I spoke with The Lindseys in the car rider line during dismissal ... On that particular day, it was brought to my attention that Joe was considering running for school board. I was asked if I would let teachers and staff know who may live in his zone, and to sign a petition if they would like to support him. I said that I would pass it along, thinking that I was helping a good family and community member. I sent an email on February 16th letting our staff know that Mr. Lindsey was running. I never saw the petition, nor did I sign it. Furthermore, I don’t even know if anyone signed it at all or if the petition even exists. Mr. Lindsey has only entered Rockford as a parent or a coach. He has never asked to campaign at Rockford, to hand out literature, or to speak to our teachers. The only conversation that I’ve had with Mr. and Mrs. Lindsey about his intentions of running was the two or three minutes in the car line on Feb. 15.”
Joe Lindsey said he believed Tipton talked with his wife that day. The Daily Times requested through him to speak with her, but she had not returned the call by press time.
Apology to Bain
In the written response Tipton apologizes to the school board “and especially Ms. Bain.”
“She has been a staple in my education, both as a student and as an educator,” he wrote. “I am proud to be one of Ms. Bain’s former students. She has done nothing but support me, Rockford, and all of our schools. If given the opportunity, I would like to tell her in person that my ignorance of the specific policy, and willingness to support our community and our stakeholders has resulted in a poor choice on my part. For that I am truly sorry. I saw my actions as simply passing along information, not supporting Mr. Lindsey’s campaign.”
Tipton did not respond by press time to voicemail and email messages requesting comment.
Reviews by both BCS and The Daily Times show only three Rockford employees are among the 29 on Lindsey’s petition. Handwritten notes on the copy of the petition included with Murrell’s memo suggest five others may be BCS employees.
Murrell, who is to become the next director of Blount County Schools July 1, has been in charge of human resources for the district since 2010. He said BCS has no specific training for employees on political activity, but all employees are subject to an internet use agreement that mentions not using it for partisan political purposes.
BCS has in the past done training for principals on “hot topic” policies but not in a few years, according to Murrell.
Tipton was a teacher at Rockford before being named assistant principal at Eagleton Elementary in 2016 and then Rockford principal in 2017.
Editor’s Note: Tipton’s Feb. 16 email and Murrell’s investigation report, which includes Tipton’s written statement, are available with this article online at www.thedailytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.