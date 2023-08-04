Rockford Elementary School receives more than $6,800 through Office Depot

At the Office Depot store in Alcoa on Wednesday, General Manager Jack Gelzer, Sales Manager Sean Hannah and Customer Engagement Manager Elizabeth Gauvain present a symbolic check for more than $6,800 to Rockford Elementary School Principal Chad Tipton and Jennifer Russell, the school’s bookkeeper. Office Depot selected the school to benefit from the Round It Up America donation drive from April through June.

 Courtesy of Office Depot in Alcoa


  

