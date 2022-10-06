Shortly after Labor Day a giant cardboard box — big enough to hold more than one adult standing up — appeared in the main hallway of Rockford Elementary School with a small yellow sign that said, “Big Reveal Coming Soon.”
The students had to wait two weeks to find out what was inside, but librarian Jennifer Walker and Principal Chad Tipton had been working on the surprise since 2018.
About a week before fall break began, students who had recently been recognized on the school’s “ROAR Board” gathered in the hallway while the rest of the school watched a live video stream over Facebook. Tipton and Walker pulled off the lid and removed the cardboard to reveal a vending machine with flashing lights, Rockford graphics and a full stock of popular book titles, most hardcover volumes.
Those 35 students in the hallway were the first to be able to spend special gold coins they received on a book of their choice to take home and keep.
Every staff member at Rockford — teachers, assistants, administrators, custodian, cafeteria workers and school resource officer — will have three coins every nine weeks to give to students at their discretion. With about 430 students, that’s enough for every kid to have two books by the end of the school year.
“We’ve encouraged them to look for students that have taken a new interest in reading or books or have made some kind of an achievement academically, but we have said reward students however you want,” Walker said. “Our goal is to build the love of reading and to build their home libraries.”
Walker said having books in the home is important for reading to be a family activity.
“Kids need to have books of their own to develop that true love of reading,” she said. “They need to have those shared experiences with a tangible book, and also the shared experience of reading with someone special in their lives, whether it’s a parent, whether it’s a grandparent, whether it’s a special friend, aunt, uncle, sister, brother that experience that occurs with what I call the lap reading — when you sit with a kid in your lap and you read — creates a memory, not only of the book, but of the bond that occurs when you’re reading with the child. They can’t do that if they don’t have books at home.”
“My favorite memories are of my dad and mom reading with me as a child,” the librarian said. “‘The Monster at the End of This Book’ my mom read to us and did the voice of Grover, and I have vivid memories of that and the love that I felt when she took the time out of her day to read to me, and my dad took the time out to read to me. My boys had that same experience.”
Walker said that in 2018 a Blount County Schools colleague showed her a photo of a book vending machine and her husband showed her a video of one. Tipton supported bringing one to Rockford, but raising about $6,000 for the machine took time, as did navigating recent supply chain issues and perfecting the graphic wrap to put Rockford’s logos and #RESROARS on the machine. About $1,000 for the first supply of books came through a “Book Blast” fundraiser during the last school year from Books Are Fun.
Walker stocked the machine with titles that fly off the shelves in the library and book fair, that have great reviews and that tie into students interests, from the Titanic to the “I Survived” series and the Roblox gaming platform. Students, who make their selection alongside a staff member, can choose from among picture books, graphic novels and chapter books.
The librarian said the students’ faces light up when they receive a book to keep, and not every family has the resources to stock a home library. “If a student can read they can be anything and go anywhere,” she said.
