Longtime Rockford City Planning Commission Chair Nola Cummings was honored by leaders with a recognition Oct. 14.
The recognition honored Cumming's more than two decades of service with the commission, steadfast membership in the community and work as a local historian.
She has retired from her city work.
“Nola Cummings is the epitome of the volunteer spirt which is alive and well in Rockford," Mayor Carl Koella said in a statement. "Not only has she served with distinction as the chairperson of the Rockford City Planning Commission for 24 years, but she also helped countless students at Rockford Elementary as an exceptional teacher for more than 20 years.
"Generous volunteers like Nola make Rockford a wonderful place to reside, and we are all grateful for her decades of dedicated service,” Koella added.
Cummings lives in Rockford with her husband, Larry. She worked as a teacher in the Blount County School system for 23 years.
