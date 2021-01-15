Law enforcement took a Rockford man into custody Thursday after he allegedly imprisoned a woman in a motel room and assaulted her.
Jason Teddy Carroll, 36, Calvert Street, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:37 p.m. Jan. 14 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and interference with emergency calls.
He was being held on bonds totaling $45,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states officers at approximately 8:50 p.m. arrived at Alcoa Inn, 2450 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, when a reporter reported hearing a woman screaming for help.
The 39-year-old woman told officers Carroll had kept her confined to the motel room throughout the day, not allowing her to leave unless it was to walk their dogs and then he was with her. She said she had tried to leave the room several times, but Carroll would block the door and push her away from it.
The woman said Carroll aggressively got in her face and screamed at her to punch him. When she eventually did punch Carroll, he grabbed her, threw her onto the bed and began choking her, the woman told officers.
While Carroll was choking her a second time, the woman said, she burned him with a cigarette to stop him. She tried to call 911, but Carroll took all of her forms of communication, including her cellphone and iPad; he also unplugged the motel room’s phone from the wall when she tried to call 911 with it, the woman told officers.
The woman said she tried to escape by going onto the balcony outside the room, but Carroll pulled her back into the room, and she screamed for help.
The report states Carroll was uncooperative with officers and intoxicated. He told officers the woman had been beating him all day, and he denied assaulting her.
The reporting officer saw injuries “consistent with both stories,” and took Carroll into custody after determining him to the primary aggressor, the report states.
The woman declined medical attention.
While being taken to Blount County jail, Carroll spontaneously said he should have knocked the woman out and called her an insulting name, the report states. He also made several other statements implying threats to the woman, according to the report.
