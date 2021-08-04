A Rockford man was booked into the Blount County jail on Tuesday after police said he was trespassing at Alcoa Inn while also possessing methamphetamine.
William M. Hodge, 33, Rockford Boyd Drive, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:17 p.m. Aug. 3 and charged with criminal trespass and simple possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states officers arrived at Alcoa Inn, 2450 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, in regard to Hodge, who had been given a trespassing order from the business on June 22.
While arresting and searching Hodge, officers found a baggie of approximately ¼ gram of methamphetamine in his left front pocket, the report states.
