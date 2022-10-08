Alcoa Police officers arrested a Rockford man after he allegedly attempted to strike another vehicle with his car Thursday, Oct. 6.
Officers responded Thursday evening to a report of a possibly intoxicated reckless driver in a white Chevy Tahoe at Marathon, 2670 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. According to a police report, officers arrived at the scene and witnessed a vehicle matching the description of the report accelerate toward another vehicle in reverse at a high rate of speed, leading them to believe the driver was attempting to hit the other vehicle.
Due to the nature of the call, officers instructed the driver to exit the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. The driver, who was identified as Steven Scott Wyrick, 39, allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol. After being Mirandized, Wyrick allegedly told officers he had drunk one beer three hours prior. Wyrick consented to a field sobriety test, which he allegedly performed with difficulty, using his arms for balance and failing to follow instructions.
Witnesses from the opposing car said they had seen Wyrick driving in an erratic manner on Alcoa Highway, and believed his intent was to cause them harm when backing toward them. Wyrick was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 10:06 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
