One day after Blount County issued his arrest warrant, a Rockford man charged with aggravated sexual battery turned himself in Friday, March 5.
Benjamin Lane Irwin, 18, Meadowlark Lane, Rockford, was booked into the Blount County jail at 2 p.m. that day.
He was charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery after a minor told investigators on March 2 that Irwin touched her “in a sexual manner.”
Irwin told investigators on March 3 that “within the last few weeks,” he touched the minor “for sexual gratification,” a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report stated.
Irwin is being held at the Blount County jail on a $100,000 bond.
