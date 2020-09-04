William E. Echols, 36, of Rockford, has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison following jury convictions of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas A. Varlan on Thursday also sentenced Echols to five years of supervised release after he leaves prison, U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey’s office said in a press release.
On Oct. 29, 2018, Echols was one of five prisoners on a work detail from the Jefferson County, Detention Center, that conspired to smuggle a large amount of methamphetamine back into the prison, the release states. While working on a roadside detail outside the detention center walls, the prisoners found multiple kilograms of methamphetamine in a box on the roadside. The source of that methamphetamine is unknown.
Echols and four others tried the methamphetamine, discovered that it was real, and then “hatched a plan to bring the methamphetamine back into the prison,” the release states.
The prisoners divided a portion of the methamphetamine among themselves, and several prisoners were able to smuggle the meth back into the prison and distribute it to other prisoners, the Department of Justice said in the release. After an investigation, law enforcement was able to seize approximately 2 kilograms of pure meth.
In addition to his convictions for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Echols was classified as a “career offender” under the federal sentencing guidelines due to his extensive criminal history, including two previous robbery convictions and numerous other crimes,” the DOJ said.
