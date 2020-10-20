Ms. Taylor has cancer.
With those words a role model of good health for Blount County Schools students over the past 17 years showed a devastating diagnosis can hit anyone.
“I was the last person on Earth that thought I would get cancer,” Leesa Taylor said last week.
The physical education teacher for Rockford and Prospect elementary schools eats a healthy diet and has an active lifestyle.
“Four months ago I couldn’t even say the word cancer,” she said. “My dad had it, and we would just call it the c-word.”
Two days before Memorial Day, the results of a biopsy indicated Stage 1 cancer. Taylor said she had never really been sick before, never been in a hospital or had an IV.
The surgery that followed found Stage 3 endometrial or uterine cancer.
“I was devastated,” Taylor said.
About 65,620 Americans are diagnosed with uterine cancer a year, the American Cancer Society states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is one of the few cancers today with rising incidence and mortality rates.
Taylor’s treatment is chemotherapy every three weeks until Christmas, and because she is immune compromised, doctors recommended she not return to school with the coronavirus still circulating.
“I have never not started school in 28 years,” the teacher said.
While the chemo takes a heavy toll on her for a week, Taylor said she told her doctor, “I cannot lay here at home. I am going crazy. I’ve got to go to school for my mental health state of mind. The gym is my happy place.”
Back at school
When the students ask her, “How did you get cancer? You’re so healthy,” Taylor tells them she doesn’t know but that cancer doesn’t discriminate and can strike anyone.
When they ask, “Are you going to die?” Taylor tells them she doesn’t want to, and that is why she is fighting for her life.
She explained to them that she would undergo chemotherapy and that “it scares me to death.” But she told them it’s like anyone dealing with adversity in a family, including illness, divorce or drug abuse.
“You have to go on,” Taylor tells the students. “You have to go to school. You have to keep going.”
Every 21 days, Taylor spends eight hours receiving chemotherapy at the University of Tennessee Cancer Institute. “It’s brutal,” she said. “The first 10 days I am so sick. It affects your soul, your mind and your body.”
By Day 11 she’s back to exercising, including pushups and jumping jacks. “I’m still getting my 10 to 11,000 steps in,” Taylor said.
During the treatment she prays, tries to sleep and stares at a bell patients ring when they complete the full course of chemo. “All I want to do is ring that bell,” she said.
Losing her hair was another blow. “I realized my hair was my confidence,” she said.
Taylor told the children, though, “I’m still me,” even though she looks different with a bandana on her head. In support of their teacher, many students have worn bandanas to school, too.
CoachTaylorStrongTaylor has been surrounded by support, not only from the staff, students and families of Prospect and Rockford, but also other places she has taught, including Walland, Porter and Middlesettlements elementary schools.
She receives pictures drawn by students, notes, cards, texts, deliveries of food, flowers, gift cards and more. “It has really touched me,” she said, noting that as a teacher she hoped to touch someone’s life or make a difference.
Taylor asked the students to think good thoughts for her and said in an interview she’ll take all the prayers she can get.
To help channel people’s desire to help, Prospect has been raising funds in Taylor’s honor for Compassion That Compels, a nonprofit that supports women with a cancer diagnosis. It offers “Compassion Bags” with gifts, makeovers and peer mentoring.
Just as pink symbolizes support for those with breast cancer, peach is the color for uterine cancer.
Sales through https://pressedtn.com/ of peach T-shirts with this year’s Prospect reminder to “Be A Light” and #Coach TaylorStrong have raised about $1,000, according to Kelly Zunich, Title I interventionist at Prospect.
While attention sometimes may make Taylor uncomfortable, she is happy to raise awareness.
Rockford launched “Coach Taylor Week” on Monday with the staff playing a “Kick Cancer” kickball game while Taylor pitched the ball and students cheered.
Before the game, Principal Chad Tipton unveiled a new sign on the pavilion, one of many improvements Taylor has worked hard to make at the school.
Now officially the “Leesa Taylor Pavilion,” the sign says, “In recognition of courage, care, love, and service at RES. #CoachTaylorStrong.”
A new version of Rockford’s #RESSOARS wristband is peach and also says #CoachTaylorStrong.”
In honor of Taylor, art teacher Trudy Woods also has designed a new T-shirt that features “P.E. Rocks!”
Before the “Kick Cancer” ballgame Monday, Taylor told the students, “I want to be a happy healthy grandmother one day, so I’m fighting really hard to beat cancer, and you guys are the ones empowering me.”
