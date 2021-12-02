The Blount Memorial Hospital nurses will be the grand marshals for the Rockford Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
If there is inclement weather, the parade will be the following day, Dec. 5. It starts at 2:30 p.m. and will last for approximately an hour.
The following roads will be closed during that time:
• Singleton Station at Littlebrook Industrial Park to Williams Mill Road
• Williams Mill Road to Old Knoxville Highway, State Route 33
• Old Knoxville Highway to the entrance of Little River Road
• Little River Road to Williams Mill Road
• Self Hollow Road at the intersection to Old Knoxville Highway
• Church Street at the intersection to Old Knoxville Highway.
