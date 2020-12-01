Tracy Malone has been promoted to chief operations officer at Rockford-headquartered Nisus Corporation, the firm announced Tuesday.
Malone will oversee the company’s essential business operations, working under the direction of Chief Executive Officer Kevin L. Kirkland, a press release states.
Malone, who has 22 years of management experience in manufacturing, joined Nisus in in 2000 and served as vice president of operations for the past seven years.
He holds a bachelor's degree in marine chemistry and completed graduate studies in environmental health and safety.
“This promotion reflects the high level of trust Tracy has earned and the dedication he has shown to Nisus for the last 20 years,” Kirkland said in the announcement. “We look forward to the impact he will make providing continuous improvement of product, process and profitability.”
Nisus Corporation manufactures sustainable pest control products and provides sustainable wood preservatives to the railroad, utility and lumber industries.
