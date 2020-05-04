Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department has a new chief, one its members are very much familiar with.
Shane Rogers took over the duties weeks ago after longtime chief Tom Greene made the decision to step aside. Greene served his community for about 54 years and was chief for more than a decade.
Rogers’ service in this volunteer organization began when he was just a teenager and he would just show up at the fire station with friend Steven Cardwell, wanting to help. It should have come as no surprise to the firefighters, for Rogers’ grandparents, Frank and Marianna Smith have been volunteers, too. Frank Smith (who passed away in 1998) was a captain and Marianna continues to serve as treasurer. Two of Rogers’ uncles were volunteers, too.
“I started when I was 15 years old,” Shane Rogers said. “We aggravated the fire chief at the time, Johnny Coffey, until he let us in to be junior firefighters and we pretty much wouldn’t leave.”
Leave, they have not. Cardwell is also still a member of the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and is assistant director of Blount County’s Emergency Management Agency. Rogers was assistant chief before being promoted to chief in March.
During his teenage days, junior firefighters were in training and running out on calls, along with doing the grunt work at the station, Rogers said. When he and Cardwell turned 18, they moved up to rookie training.
Rogers was born and raised in Friendsville and is a 2006 graduate of William Blount High School. His full-time job is also as a firefighter, with the city of Alcoa, where he has been for almost 10 years.
“It was a dream of mine when I started volunteering,” Rogers said of his career as a firefighter. “I knew this is what I wanted to do full-time.”
Greene, who gave 45 years to Fort Loudon Electric Co-op before retiring, also grew up in Friendsville and has lived here all his life. He said it isn’t easy leaving something you love, but it’s sure made easier when your replacement is so capable and eager to serve.
“I am extremely proud of Shane,” Greene said. “He has a lot of time invested in this community. He will do a great job. I couldn’t ask for anybody better to take it over.”
It’s not the money
The chief and the other firefighters are not paid and do the work for free. The fire department operates on an annual budget of about $75,000, mostly from resident subscriptions and donations.
Costs have certainly gone up over the years, both Rogers and Green said. Equipment like trucks, air packs and other gear have to be replaced and kept up to date. Rogers said they are looking at a $40,000 expense to replace air bottles by the end of the year if a grant they applied for doesn’t come through.
He and his team are grateful for a FEMA grant that came though recently, which allowed them to purchase a new tanker to replace the 1968 truck they were using. Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department had to come up with 5% of the funds, which was $13,700. The department holds various fundraisers throughout the year.
The new tanker was put into use just last week when a garage caught fire in the Disco community. Logan Rogers, Shane’s brother, gave the truck its first run. Logan is a full-time firefighter for the Maryville Fire Department.
“We had the old one for more than 20 years,” Shane Rogers said. “It pumped a lot of fires.”
Where that old tanker allowed them to bring 4,000 gallons of water to a fire scene, this new one has a 7,000-gallon capacity.
The fire department has close to 20 volunteers, many who are like Rogers and in the emergency services field. Greene said there is a good mix of new and old. There are people like Carroll Huffstetler, who has given decades of service. Greenback and Blount County help provide manpower, especially during the daytime when many of Friendsville’s volunteers are working their paying jobs.
Training sessions are held on the fourth Thursday of each month, but the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily halted those for now. Rogers said emergency calls alone count for 1,400 volunteer hours per year.
The retired chief expressed his gratitude to the Friendsville community for its support while he was there and for all of the hours these firefighters have contributed. He is very thankful that not one firefighter life was lost over the decades he was there.
At 73, Greene said he still has the desire to help out when needed, although he doesn’t seem to think Rogers will need much assistance fitting into the chief shoes.
“I am officially not the chief now,” he said. “Shane is the chief and I am very, very, pleased. “I will be there if he needs me.”
