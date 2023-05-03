The swing set where Radhika Bharwad’s son plays with his friends won’t be suitable for children if a grocery store is built behind it, Bharwad said.
Currently living in one of the homes that would be most affected by a new ALDI grocery store at the corner of Legends Way and U.S. 411, Bharwad said she and her family will move if plans push forward. Her neighbors are similarly opposed to development but don’t know what they can do to stop it.
Maryville City Council was scheduled to hold its first vote on a zoning change that would allow the grocery store Tuesday night, May 2. Royal Oaks Property Owners Association and ALDI development representatives opted to postpone council’s vote to June — not the first time it has been postponed for either council or Maryville Planning Commission.
In March, the planning commission voted in favor of the rezoning request, which acts as a recommendation to council.
At that time, ROPOA and ALDI were still negotiating a contract that needs to be complete before council votes. Council’s appointee to the planning commission, Fred Metz, said he wouldn’t feel comfortable voting until the contract was finished and signed by both parties. He projected that other council members would feel similarly.
Each meeting, many Royal Oaks residents and ROPOA board members showed in numbers majorly against development. Several also came to a council work session in April to address their concerns.
One man advised council of a petition signed by people who live in Royal Oaks and are against the development.
Opposition ranges from impact on quality of life to logistics posed by residents who watch accidents on the highway from the backs of their homes.
But not all who oppose the development have come to meetings or addressed elected officials. Eight residents who live in the attached homes closest to where ALDI would be built don’t want a grocery store so close to their back door, but some feel it is inevitable.
Eight homes, eight opposed
Each home varies slightly in lay out — some have screened porches while others have an office space or extra room on the backside, closest to the open property that landowners want to sell commercially.
Bill Sims sits inside his screened porch even in the winter time — tobacco pipe to his side atop a table and small TV to his front. On a chilly spring day, Sims relaxed into wicker and cushioned furniture with long layers and a thick windbreaker jacket.
He doesn’t relax there for the view, and the noise, he said, he can get used to. Roadway rattle from the highway already carries into his screened porch.
Like other residents along that side of Royal Oaks, he is aged over 80 and still takes his local news on paper.
Rather than a grocery store, one resident who asked to remain anonymous, said he would like to see condos or houses built in the open field. The supermarket where he shops is already a short drive away. He is one of several residents who doesn’t think development can be stopped.
“Time goes on, and they will build it eventually,” he said.
One of his next door neighbors, who also asked to remain anonymous, said she would rather the field stay open like it is now but knows something will fill it one day.
“Everything that they’re going to do takes away my beautiful view,” she said.
Betty Edwards is another of several residents most concerned about the obstruction of view, in addition to noise and public proximity. Unless Edwards is in her kitchen, she said she sits by a window that overlooks the now-open field and crochets.
With the recent home appraisal completed county-wide, another resident said her taxes are increasing but a grocery store visible from her back windows could drop her property value. She wasn’t the only resident on that side of the street who fears their home won’t be as valuable if ALDI develops there.
Some moved in as recent as two years ago, while others have been there five or more years. Bharwad, whose son has a swing in the back yard, has lived in Royal Oaks for 11 years.
traffic patterns
Resident Dave Anderson said while he doesn’t want the store so close to his home, he doesn’t know that he would like anything else there either. The former hole No. 3 is now vacant, hilly terrain dotted with miniature flags of various colors used to mark underground utilities.
If a grocery store is built behind his home, Anderson said he would like a privacy fence. His biggest concern is for truck deliveries, especially during the hours he sleeps.
As it’s proposed now, an entrance into the store parking lot intersects with Legends Way, the primary route into and out of Royal Oaks. Residents, who pay HOA fees in part to maintain the neighborhood’s private roads, are worried about traffic pulling onto the private streets.
Even if the section of Legends Way used to access and leave ALDI becomes public, one resident said people traveling from Morganton Road on the back side of the neighborhood may opt to drive through private streets to get to the grocery store.
No gates block vehicles from traveling through the neighborhood. In a previous meeting, someone said an effort to gate the neighborhood failed a residential vote.
It has been brought up again in light of ALDI.
In other business Tuesday, council signed off on annexing about 95 acres of farmland lining Royal Oaks, designating it with both office and business/transportation zoning.
