Soccer on the lawn paired with local craft beer and rainbow trout on the grill — if that combination sounds like the way to spend a Wednesday evening — RT Lodge can accommodate.
It's all in celebration of Craft Beer Week, said RT Lodge Executive Chef Trevor Stockton. RT Lodge is teaming up with Alliance Brewing Company in South Knoxville and One Knoxville Sporting Club for the event from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 24. Members of One Knoxville will be on hand with soccer goals set up on the RT Lodge lawn. Alliance Beer will have some of its beers for tasting, while Stockton prepares the meal.
It's a partnership that began as one of Alliance's brews became the official beer for One Knoxville, Stockton explained. Last year, before the soccer team had its own place to play, it came to Maryville College and used the fields there. Stockton said RT Lodge held a couple of outdoor events on match days.
"We did barbecues," the chef said. "People came in and we had a tailgate barbecue at the lodge under the tent before the games. That is how we created a relationship with One Knox."
Stockton and Mark Hawkins, RT Lodge's assistant general manager, made a Sunday afternoon trip to Alliance to try out some of the beers and make choices for the May 24 menu. It's not like a wine tasting, the chef said. He has selected some of the craft beers to complement the meal.
"During the cocktail hour, we will serve the Club Lager, the one for One Knox," he said. That cocktail hour will feature mini corndogs made from homemade jalapeno cheddar sausage, Stockton said.
"We just wanted to do a few fun things like that for cocktail hour," Stockton explained.
Dinner will be grilled rainbow trout, pork racks and wood grilled potatoes, grilled spring vegetables and dessert. Mussels will also be served.
Collaborations like this are fun to do, the chef said. It allows RT Lodge to interact more with the community.
"Sometimes events like this will attract guests that have never been here before," Stockton explained. Maybe there is someone who is a fan of the soccer club or a fan or the brewery. It might be fans of ours who attend our events but they don't know about the Alliance or One Knox."
Stockton added having the soccer players at the dinner will give guests the chance to meet them and hear their stories. They come from around the world.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.