Maryville-headquartered Ruby Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday following economic strains during COVID-19 and despite $10 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act payouts in July.
The company employs approximately 475 in the county, according to the Blount Chamber of Commerce.
Ruby Tuesday CEO Shawn Lederman said in a statement the company will restructure and emerge “stronger.”
Liabilities including $18.8 million in accounts payable owed, $9.5 million in letters of credit and (potentially forgivable) CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program funds are among the mounting debts that forced the company to file Wednesday in Delaware.
Lederman explained in court documents that the ripple effects of COVID-19 mean the company will not reopen 185 restaurants nationwide.
Before the pandemic’s onset, there were more than 421 company restaurants. As of Wednesday the documents state there are only 236 dining rooms open (with restrictions).
The company currently employees 7,300. During the pandemic, 7,000 were furloughed, though Lederman said leaders hope “to invite many of these employees to return.”
‘Regroup’
For the city of Maryville, this is the second piece of bad corporate news in less than three weeks. Gun manufacturer SCCY Industries announced in late September it no longer would build a headquarters in the city limits.
“Many businesses have had to make ... difficult decisions,” Mayor Tom Taylor emailed The Daily Times on Wednesday. “We hope this will allow (Ruby Tuesday) to be able to continue to operate and grow the business in a more efficient way.”
Taylor added leaders are “proud to be the home of Ruby Tuesday’s headquarters” and will continue to support the company as it restructures.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely tough on the food service and hospitality sectors,” Blount Partnership CEO Bryan Daniels emailed The Daily Times, adding Wednesday’s bankruptcy news may only be a harbinger of things to come. “Unfortunately, there might be many of these company restructurings across the nation in the upcoming year. I hope Ruby Tuesday can regroup and continue its longstanding tradition of excellent food service to this community.”
Established locally
Atlanta-based NRD Capital — where Lederman is a principal — acquired Ruby Tuesday in 2017, also taking on a debt obligation of approximately $335 million, according to reporting from The Daily Times.
The company got its start in Knoxville in 1972 and evolved into a franchise program by 1997. It has locations in eight states, Guam and five foreign countries, documents state.
In Blount, the corporate headquarters, a McGhee Tyson Airport eatery and Alcoa Highway restaurant aren’t the only Ruby Tuesday-connected locations.
Bankruptcy filings list RT Lodge at Maryville College (which recently changed ownership) as one of the company’s assets, with a lease that expires in 2070.
Additionally, Ruby Tuesday founders Sandy and Kreis Beall bought and then reopened Blackberry Farm as a hotel in the 1970s, jumpstarting the resort collective’s journey to international fame.
