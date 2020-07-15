Russell & Abbott Heating and Cooling of Maryville has grown its staff by one-third in the past six months to meet demand, the company said in a press release.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, the employee-owned HVAC company has seen “explosive growth in all aspects of the business, prompting leadership to increase staffing levels in installation, service, sales, dispatch and administration,” the release states.
The new hires are:
• Bart Black, comfort advisor coordinator, who hails from Nebraska and now lives in Louisville. He brings more than 30 years in retail customer service and 15 years of management experience.
• Shannon Bryant, marketing manager, has 15 years of journalism and marketing experience and wrote for Shopper-News and Knox TN Today. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Maryville College.
• Sam Hartness, service manager, is a Knoxville native with many years of experience in the construction trades, management and customer service.
• Tim Holler, service technician, has five years of HVAC experience. He holds EPA Universal and EPA Vehicle certifications and attended Fortis Institute Vocational School.
• Adam Kelly, service technician, is a U.S. Army veteran who served six years of active duty with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He then completed HVAC school and went to work in the industry, garnering many years of experience before joining Russell & Abbott.
• Anson Langley, installation support specialist, holds a diploma in HVAC and refrigeration from Tennessee College of Applied Technology and is EPA Universal certified.
• Bruce Meck, service coordinator, attended Seminole State College of Florida. His career spans many disciplines and a variety of industries, including management, marketing and sales.
• Melissa Meck, business operations administrator, graduated from Carter High School and holds certifications in Quickbooks and XERO. She has several years of experience in accounting, bookkeeping and management.
• Megan Peredo, maintenance coordinator, holds two associate degrees in sociology and has a career in health care and clerical work.
• Mark Renfro, installation support specialist, holds a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He has several years of experience in audio/visual technology, both installation and on tour.
• Cole Robertson, service technician, is an Alcoa High School graduate with an HVAC certification from Georgia Northwestern and an EPA Universal certification. He has eight years of experience in the HVAC industry.
• Mike Sanz, comfort advisor, has extensive experience in customer service and sales. He has worked with a wholesale HVAC distributor and with The Daily Times. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from East Tennessee State University.
• Stephen Valentine, service technician, is a graduate of Christian Academy of Knoxville and Belhaven College. He has two years of experience as an HVAC technician. He is EPA Universal certified and has taken specialized classes on ductless mini-split systems.
